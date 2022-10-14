Kilkenny Women get off to a winning start in Leinster

The Kilkenny women’s team started their league campaign in strong style with a win over West Dublin side Garda Westmanstown.

The game was played in horrendous conditions in Foulkstown, but did not deter the home side from providing a stellar five-star performance.

Within the first few minutes of the game the team worked hard through the phases to move the ball out to the wing where the ever impressive, Emer Kelly scored two tries in quick succession.

Kelly is a player with exceptional explosive speed and a skill set to make her the envy of many opposing sides. More tries followed through Ciara Coone, who spotted a gap to break through and used her pace to sprint to the end line.

Isla Mosse, scored the next, showing great speed to go through a break and get the score under the posts.

Finishing off the first half Emer Kelly ran in her third try, before recent graduate from youth rugby, Alice Brennan, showed incredible evision to break through several tackles and score.

With a comfortable lead at half-time Kilkenny changed tactics and attacked through the centre of the field. They looked dangerous at periods of the game but didn’t capitalise until a kick from Garda was gathered by Leah McCarthy, supported by Ellie Quinn, who made a strong run from the halfway line.

Battling harsh weather conditions the team put in a strong performance, finishing the game with a score of 43-0.

Kilkenny - Tara Holohan, Jenny Kirwan, Rosie Miller (C), Isla Mosse, Like Hoban, Tina Wright, Ella Carroll, Leah McCarthy, Emily Kenny, Ciara Hoban, Emer Kelly, Lucy Harte, Ciara Coone, Marieanne Jordan, Jane Flynn, Pauline Serie, Alice Brennan, Sorcha Barcoe Keogh, Andrea Suyder, Ellie Quinn, Natalie Clinton.