Search

14 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Women get off to a winning start in Leinster

Kilkenny 43 Westmanstown 0

Kilkenny Women get off to a winning start in Leinster

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

14 Oct 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny women’s team started their league campaign in strong style with a win over West Dublin side Garda Westmanstown.

The game was played in horrendous conditions in Foulkstown, but did not deter the home side from providing a stellar five-star performance.

Within the first few minutes of the game the team worked hard through the phases to move the ball out to the wing where the ever impressive, Emer Kelly scored two tries in quick succession.

Kelly is a player with exceptional explosive speed and a skill set to make her the envy of many opposing sides. More tries followed through Ciara Coone, who spotted a gap to break through and used her pace to sprint to the end line.

Isla Mosse, scored the next, showing great speed to go through a break and get the score under the posts.

Finishing off the first half Emer Kelly ran in her third try, before recent graduate from youth rugby, Alice Brennan, showed incredible evision to break through several tackles and score.

With a comfortable lead at half-time Kilkenny changed tactics and attacked through the centre of the field. They looked dangerous at periods of the game but didn’t capitalise until a kick from Garda was gathered by Leah McCarthy, supported by Ellie Quinn, who made a strong run from the halfway line.

Battling harsh weather conditions the team put in a strong performance, finishing the game with a score of 43-0.

Kilkenny - Tara Holohan, Jenny Kirwan, Rosie Miller (C), Isla Mosse, Like Hoban, Tina Wright, Ella Carroll, Leah McCarthy, Emily Kenny, Ciara Hoban, Emer Kelly, Lucy Harte, Ciara Coone, Marieanne Jordan, Jane Flynn, Pauline Serie, Alice Brennan, Sorcha Barcoe Keogh, Andrea Suyder, Ellie Quinn, Natalie Clinton.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media