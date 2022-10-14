Kilkenny JHC- Penalty shootout glory for relieved Windgap

Windgap are into their first county junior hurling final since 2001 - but nerves were shredded before they came out on top of a highly dramatic semi-final clash with Dicksboro!

There was nothing to separate the sides after 80-plus minutes of action on Saturday, including extra-time. A place in the final would be decided by a penalty shootout.

Emmet Landy, Jack Doyle, James Power and Niall Walsh stayed ice-cool as they netted goals for the winners, with Davy Ryan and Aran Murphy missing crucial attempts for the ’Boro.

However, Windgap will be counting their lucky stars to have made the decider as they looked to have thrown the game away when leading 0-17 to 0-9 after 48 minutes of play.

Up to that point Windgap were the much more fluent outfit but, spurred on by a goal from Aran Murphy, Dicksboro got back to within a point before sub Davy Ryan knocked over the equalising free in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

If Windgap were disappointed about the amount of added time allotted, then it went full circle with Dicksboro the main complainants in the extra 20 minutes.

A second Aran Murphy goal looked to have given Dicksboro the necessary edge but, right at the end of the game, Windgap were awarded a penalty that enraged the ’Boro after Adam O’Shea was adjudged to have been fouled in the square. Landy made no mistake in firing the ball to the net.

The rest, as they say, was history!

Dicksboro lined up with the same team that beat city rivals James Stephens last weekend while Windgap brought in Adam O’Shea as a late change.

It was a very free flowing opening period and, backed by a sizeable following, it was Windgap who opened the scoring after only 15 seconds of play when Kilkenny underage star Jack Doyle pointed from play.

The ’Boro were quick to respond when Aran Murphy offloaded to Sean Maher who found the target. The city outfit then went into the lead for the first time when Martin Gaffney converted the first of his eight frees.

Windgap replied with the following three points to move into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the seventh minute.

James Power latched onto a crossfield ball from Pat Grace to equalise before Doyle and Emmet Landy stretched the lead to two.

The sides then swapped efforts before Windgap took a degree of control when leading 0-7 to 0-4 after points from play by James Power and James Culleton.

The ’Boro replied with the next three points though as Martin Gaffney (2) and Cillian Hackett levelled up matters.

It was Windgap who looked to be in control by the half-time whistle as they outscored the city side by five points to one over the course of the rest of the half.

Points from Doyle and Culleton were replied to by a free from Martin Gaffney, but Doyle really came into his own after that as he fired over two fine efforts from play before closing out the half with a free from distance.

It was a scrappy beginning to the second half with only one point inside the opening ten minutes of play which was a Joe Sheehan effort from distance for the ’Boro. That was the Section B winners only point in the first 20 minutes of the half.

Before Sheehan pointed Windgap had two wonderful opportunities to find the net but both Pat Grace and Emmet Landy were denied by Brian Manogue who was between the sticks for Dicksboro.

Instead of ruing those missed chances, Windgap went on the attack. Between the 41st and 48th minutes they knocked over five points without reply.

Emmet Landy was moved to full-forward at this stage and he was hugely influential during this period as he knocked over three efforts from play.

Jack Doyle and Adam O’Shea also found the target in this spell and the game looked as good as done as Windgap led 0-17 to 0-9 entering the final 10 minutes.

That couldn’t have been further from the truth though as after Gaffney reduced the gap to seven, Aran Murphy then popped up to score the opening goal of the game after he latched onto a dropping Gaffney free which hovered around the danger area before he caught and drove the sliotar into the bottom corner.



Niall Walsh steadied Windgap with a point in the 53rd minute but it was clear that Dicksboro had all the momentum and a brace of frees from Gaffney arrived before sub Davy Ryan narrowed the gap to two.

A stoppage time point from James Power looked like it would get Windgap over the line, but in seven minutes of added on play the ’Boro reeled their opponents in with three frees in three minutes as Gaffney and Davy Ryan forced extra-time.

Windgap looked crestfallen at the full-time whistle and it told at the beginning of extra-time as Cillian Hackett and Matthew Kelleher pushed the ’Boro two clear.

Windgap have a lot of quality in their ranks and to their credit they battled back with points from Landy, Power and Culleton.

They looked to have been struck by the killer blow though when Aran Murphy netted his second goal to give Thos Farrell’s Dicksboro side a 2-20 to 0-23 lead halfway through extra-time.

Power and Doyle kept the scoreboard ticking over for Windgap but, trailing by three entering stoppage time at the end of extra-time, their hopes of a first final in 21 years appeared to be fading.

Their luck was very much in though as after Adam O’Shea took a shot off balance - he was adjudged to have been fouled in the process. After much dispute, a penalty was given by Maurice Flynn and that man Landy made no mistake in shooting past Minogue.

The drama of penalties followed and after four successful attempts, it was Windgap who did enough to progress after an epic contest.

Windgap were well served by a huge forward effort that saw James Power, Emmet Landy, James Culleton and Jack Doyle produce huge performances while at the back All-Ireland under-20 winner Sean Purcell was also superb.

Teams & Scorers

Windgap - Emmet Landy (1-6); Jack Doyle (0-8, 0-4 frees); James Power (0-6); James Culleton (0-2); Niall Walsh, Adam O’Shea (0-1 each).

Dicksboro - Martin Gaffney (0-9, all frees); Aran Murphy (2-0); Davy Ryan (0-4, 0-2 frees); Cillian Hackett (0-3); Sean Maher, Matthew Kelleher (0-2 each); Joe Sheehan (0-1)

Windgap - Eoin Cody; Padraic Foley, Cian Ryan, Sean Foley; Willie Phelan, Pat Power, Sean Purcell; Sean Power, Pat Grace; Niall Walsh, Emmet Landy, Adam O’Shea; Jack Doyle, James Power, James Culleton.

Subs: Michael Power for O’Shea, 48 mins; Killian Enright for Grace, 55 mins; Darragh O’Shea for S Power, 67 mins.

Dicksboro - Brian Manogue; Tommy Farrell, Cillian Timmons, Stephen Dermody; Eoghan Moylan, Edward Moylan, Joe Sheehan; James Carroll, Charlie Nolan; Sean Maher, Kevin Nolan, Kevin Moore; Aran Murphy, Martin Gaffney, Cillian Hackett.

Subs: Tom Carroll for Eoghan Moylan, 22 mins; Davy Ryan for C Nolan, 36 mins; Matthew Kelleher for Moore, 48 mins; Sean Keenan for Maher, 55 mins; Eoin Dalton for Gaffney, 65 mins; Kevin Fitzpatrick for Edward Moylan, 76 mins; Rory O’Connor for K Nolan, 77 mins.

Referee - Maurice Flynn (Mooncoin).