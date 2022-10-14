Avoca rocked as determined Cats storm back for impressive victory

Kilkenny’s good form continued with a stunning Neville Cup win against Avoca at the weekend.

The Men’s team did more than battle and fight against a strong Avoca team. They dominated at times and imposed their game on an Avoca team who, on paper, are league contenders.

This cup match started at a frenetic pace, with end to end hockey. The opening exchanges saw both teams share possession, and yet Kilkenny captain Billy McEnery had the opportunity to give Kilkenny the lead on two occasions after continued good work from Eamonn Walshe and Eddie Healy. However, a mix of scrambled defending and good luck meant Avoca kept the score at 0-0.

Just on the 15 minute mark the deadlock was broken as Avoca rocketed a short corner beyond Marek Skala. A clear signal was given - any defensive errors would be severely punished.

The Kilkenny defence had no time to respond before the whistle blew for the end of the quarter, but it gave the Kilkenny men time to reset.

Things went from bad to worse after the quarter break when Andy Atkinson was sin-binned for 10 minutes and Alec Barrett for five. This meant that the nine men left on the field had to do immense work to keep within touching distance of Avoca.

None exemplified this fighting attitude more than Emmett Hughes. He grafted and battled, making himself a nuisance and a playmaker, as he made himself a constant thorn in Avoca’s side.

The level of intensity rose, with both sides trying to impose themselves resulting in some ‘meaty challenges’ as McEnery later described it.

In previous seasons at this point Kilkenny would have conceded and heads would have dropped. However, the importance of Skala in goal and Stu Bradley in midfield became evident. Both men, together with Hughes, stepped up as proper leaders.

While Kilkenny conceded another goal from an immense short corner, once more heads did not drop.

Although they were 2-0 down at half-time the attitude of the Kilkennymen was outstanding. There was a positivity within the team and a focus on the next goal.

This positivity was personified by Hughes, who drove on from sweeper. A marauding run from his own circle to the far end line resulted in a short corner. In the absence of Barrett and Eddie Dore, an improvised short corner routine saw Hughes himself slot a deft finish just beyond the keeper’s reach into the side netting. It was 2-1 - game on!

Continued pressure with 15 minutes to go saw Eddie Healy pounce on a glimpse of an opening. Stu Bradley slipped a ball in hope through the slightest chink in the Avoca defence. From nowhere Healy glanced a ball past the stranded ’keeper.

It was a real poacher’s finish and it rocked Avoca. And yet, it was Avoca who had the final opportunity to snatch the game.

With two minutes to play Avoca won another short corner.

Having scored both of their previous serious pressure was on Skala and his defence. Kilkenny pressure saw the goal unbreached for a third occasion and the final whistle sounded.

Play proceeded immediately to 1 v 1 and Emmett Hughes stepped up first for Kilkenny. With a cheeky feint, he skirted around the keeper and slotted home. Advantage Kilkenny.

This was followed by Skala saving three of the four penalties taken by Avoca. With McEnery and Barrett slotting home for Kilkenny, victory belonged to the Noresiders.

Kilkenny Men’s Firsts - Marek Skala, Emmett Hughes, Andy Atknson, Liam Richardson, Simon Creane, Stuart Bradley, Eddie Dore, Billy McEnery, Alec Barrett, Eamonn Walshe, Eddie Healy, Evan Hughes, Kieran Delaney, Louis Bourke.