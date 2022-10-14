Shamrocks eye special piece of Kilkenny hurling history on big final weekend

All eyes will be on UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon as Shamrocks and James Stephens meet in the St Canice’s Credit Union senior hurling county final.

Sunday’s final clash will be the eighth time that the clubs have met in the showpiece game of Kilkenny hurling.

Shamrocks have won five of the previous seven final meetings between the sides with the Village’s only wins coming in 2005 and 2011.

The Kilkenny city side come into the game looking to win a 10th senior crown and end an 11-year barren spell to their last victory against Shamrocks in 2011.

The Village have appeared in two finals since their last win, going down to city neighbours Dicksboro in 2017 and Sunday’s opposition in 2019.

That Dicksboro success kicked off a dominating period for the Shamrocks. They have won the last four Kilkenny senior hurling titles, as well as picking up two All-Ireland crowns during that spell.



Another win this weekend would make them the only side in the county to do the five in a row after previously winning four between 2006 and 2009 with the likes of Henry Shefflin, Michael Fennelly, James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick and TJ Reid among others.

Remarkably Reid will be looking for an 11th winners medal on Sunday after winning his first in 2006.

The Shamrocks will also go level with Tullaroan at the top of the Kilkenny senior hurling roll of honour on 20 titles, but they will have to overcome a stern James Stephens challenge first. The city side will be hoping to make up for semi-final defeats in the previous two seasons to the Shamrocks and they will also have the presence of Brian Cody on the sideline so they are sure to be up for this one.

A mighty clash is expected and it can be seen live on TG4 with a 2.30pm start.

Prior to the senior final, the Revise.ie under-19 Roinn C Hurling Championship Final will act as a curtain-raiser as St Martin’s and Tullaroan collide with a 12.15pm throw-in.



As well as the hurling, it’s also a huge weekend on the camogie front with finals in the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai senior, Shaw’s Department Store intermediate and the Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel junior championships down for decision.

All three games will be held on Saturday with the Rower-Inistioge and James Stephens meeting first in the intermediate decider in Bennettsbridge at 11.30am, a repeat of the junior final from 2020.

Attention will then switch to Pairc Lachtain in Freshford as it hosts the junior and senior deciders at 1pm and 3pm respectively.

Carrickshock meet John Lockes/Bennettsbridge in the junior final before Dicksboro aim to win a third senior crown in four seasons when facing Thomastown.