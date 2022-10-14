Preview- A cracking encounter expected as Dicksboro and Thomastown do battle

This Saturday’s Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai senior camogie championship final sees the county’s last two champions lock horns in a very appealing decider.

Dicksboro will come into the game as favourites after winning two of the last three senior crowns as well as reaching the Leinster final last January.

Thomastown, on the other hand, will be looking to regain a title they last won in 2020. Despite being without a few key players including the likes of Meighan Farrell, they are well primed for a big effort this weekend.

Prior to the ’Boro’s maiden senior championship success in 2019, it was a period that was largely dominated by Saturday’s opponents.

Thomastown won four titles in five years between 2014 and 2018 while they also won back-to-back Leinster crowns in 2016 and 2017.

The club were also in a third final in 2018, but lost out to a St Martin’s of Wexford side that they had beaten a year earlier.

Despite all their provincial success Thomastown could never really crack the code at All-Ireland level. It remains a competition that Kilkenny clubs have struggled in, with St Lachtain’s (2006) the last Kilkenny club to feature in a final.

On the subject of All-Ireland success, the ’Boro have contributed Kilkenny camogie’s last two All-Ireland senior winning captains in Aoife Prendergast (2022) and Lucinda Gahan (2020) and they will both play a key role in this weekend’s final.

Like their club’s male section, who have dominated underage hurling in Kilkenny in the last few years, the ’Boro boast huge talent in their ranks.

As well as Prendergast, Asha McHardy, Ciara Phelan and Niamh Phelan were all present on the Kilkenny squad for last August’s All-Ireland victory while in McHardy and Niamh Phelan’s case it was a victory that came hot on the heels of their winning an All-Ireland minor title in 2021, a side which Phelan captained.

Add in the likes of Jane Cass, Amy Clifford and Orlaith Hanrick, who have all represented Kilkenny at various levels, and you can see why they are well fancied to win a third senior crown in four seasons.

While Piltown were without both Aoife and Kellyanne Doyle for the semi-final, the city side still showed why they will be favourites on Saturday when producing a big performance to win by 11 points.

This final is far from a foregone conclusion though as Thomastown are more than capable of knocking the ’Boro out of their stride and they will come into the game a little more battle-hardened after coming out four-point victors over Clara in the last four.

The return of Anna Farrell has certainly aided their effort. The former Kilkenny star forms a daunting full-forward line alongside Sarah Barcoe and Therese Donnelly so the ’Boro defence will have to be on their guard in a game that is a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

As well as the senior finals, the Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel junior championship and Shaws Department Store intermediate championship deciders will also be played this weekend.

The junior final between Carrickshock and John Lockes/Bennettsbridge will be the curtain raiser to the senior final in Freshford while James Stephens and Rower-Inistioge meet in the intermediate final in Bennettsbridge on Saturday morning.

That intermediate final looks a cracking one on paper with a James Stephens side that boasts the likes of Niamh Deely, Michelle Teehan and All-Ireland winning goalscorer Sophie O’Dwyer facing off with a Rower team that are appearing in a first county final since 2016.