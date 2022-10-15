Gowran juveniles ‘rain’ supreme to take cross-country shield

There were plenty of cross-country cheers as Gowran AC grabbed the Juvenile Shield at the second stage of the county championships in Castlecomer on Sunday.

On a day when driving wind and rain dominated the weather - although underfoot conditions were still good - St Senan’s made light of the elements to pick up the novice men’s team title.

It was business as usual for the county’s athletes, despite the weather. As Joe Murphy said when adjusting his hat just enough to shield the rain from his eyes “it’s real cross-country weather”.

What defines real cross-country weather? Athletes can go from the warmest of days, with the sun belting down on their backs, to snow heading into December. Regardless, weather is no obstacle for the hardy cross-country warriors.

While the numbers were down on Sunday the races went ahead, with some hardy souls competing in them. Hardy coaches too, as the likes of Sean Lynch braved the elements to take note of his Kilkenny City Harriers (KCH) athletes, his umbrella keeping up the battle between himself and the wind.

Bill Lacey was there too, tucked up in rain gear, while Eddie Manning rambled around cheering on his athletes as if there was not a drop of rain in sight. Niamh Richardson is also used to the rain - she is from Mayo – while the remaining population of the county fleeted between cars and tents as their drenched children were jaunting about in the elements.

The efforts proved worthwhile for Gowran’s juveniles, as they made sure the Shield found a new home for winter. Gowran took the title with 29 points. KCH were second with 26 points while St Senan’s were third with 23 points.

JUVENILE RACES

The title of most exciting race of the day went to the boys’ under-13 event as four boys battled it out for top honours.

The race was led out by Zak Fenton (St Senan’s), who was immediately followed by Aaron Carrigan (Gowran) and Robert Coogan (KCH). Coogan and Carrigan were content to let the St Senan’s runner do all the work and sat behind sheltered from the rain and wind.

With 300 metres to go Carrigan overtook Fenton - these two opened up a gap on Coogan. Behind the top three there was another battle taking place as Lewis Morgan (St Senan’s) was closing in on Darragh Carroll (Gowran). In the latter stages of the race Morgan came through with a fast finish to take fourth.

It was neck and neck all the way between Gowran and St Senan’s for the team title, with the last two athletes on both teams playing a very important part. Both Evan Ryan (Gowran) and Patrick Quinlan (St Senan’s) had a race of their own, with Ryan taking it to the line and landing the gold medals for the Gowran boys.

Amy Walsh (St Joseph’s) was a commendable winner of the girls’ under-13 race as she showed no mercy for the relentless pursuit by Sinead Cormack (KCH).

Looking every bit like her famous mother and aunt, Cormack ran a very good race but it was Walsh who was the strongest on the day. Emily O’Keeffe (Gowran) managed to chase down Katie Byrne (Barrow Harriers) in what was a tremendous battle by both girls.

The girls’ under-11 race saw yet another Julia Daly and Kate Kelly battle. The two KCH girls are now one-all in terms of victories this cross-country season. On this occasion (while both girls are running up an age) it was young Ava Hogan (St Senan’s) who was having none of it and she blasted to the front from the whistle.

Hogan put her head down and kept running until she ran out of course and figured out she had victory in her hand at that stage. Kelly finished second with Mai Timmons (Gowran) in third and Daly not far behind in fourth place. With four Gowran athletes in the top eight, team victory was assured for the girls in red.

Thomastown were the top team in the under-11 boys’ race as they had fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers - all three boys were almost in a straight line across. Daniel Martin led them home. The overall race victory went to Daniel Green of Gowran from Darragh O’Callaghan (KCH) with Tom Doherty (St Joseph’s) in third. Doherty, an under-10 athlete, did very well to finish in the top three.

Clodagh O’Callaghan has always been an excellent cross-country runner and on Sunday the KCH girl looked completely at ease as she coasted to victory, her light frame scarcely showing any signs of battle against what was at that stage the most miserable of conditions.

The top three had solo runners with Lily Ryan (St Joseph’s) in second and Kate Hayden (Gowran) in third. While those who ran did very well indeed, the overall numbers in this race was very low with just 12 athletes finishing. Normally there would be plenty of teams at this age group but this year there was just one - that team was KCH, who were justly rewarded with the gold.

It was a similar story with the boys’ under-15 race, where there were just 15 finishers. That said, the calibre of the athletes was very good and Kyrell Mitsri (KCH), winner of the under-14 race the previous week, had a great battle with Conor Carroll (Gowran).

These two athletes pushed further and further in front as the race progressed, content on having their own little race between them. Behind them the race was unfolding in a different manner.

For much of the first lap of this 3,000m race a group of about eight athletes had formed before a brief sojourn into the hillier second field saw Hugo Tierney (Barrow Harriers) break free. A few solid bits of advice from St Senan’s coaches saw Finn O’Neill, who lay to the rear of the chasing back, plough ahead in hot pursuit of Tierney.

For the second lap it was both Tierney and O’Neill who engaged in a great battle with Tierney having the slight edge, right to the finish. With just two teams it was Gowran who were first and KCH in second.

The St Senan’s girls’ under-17 teams finished first and second in the team category

In the girls under-17 and under-19 races St Senan’s had eight girls in a field of 14 athletes. The results were very different from the previous weekend where Christina Captain Martin and Alexia Albertina of KCH dominated their respective races.

While Captain did command a lead early in the race, and did create space between herself and the St Senan’s girls, she looked like she was certain of overall victory. Going into the final 1,200m of the race, she was 20m clear of Charlotte Carpendale (St Senan’s). However, the race completely unfolded as the athletes went out of view in the second field.

Coming out from the gap, Eve Dunphy (St Senan’s) blazed a trail at lightning speed and took the helm, leaving the field in her wake. She sprinted to the finish to take the gold. Captain was second and Carpendale third. The St Senan’s girls were first and second in the teams category.

NOVICE TITLE

Emma Lawlor (Castlecomer) avenged her defeat at the hands of Alexia Albertina in Tullogher as she clinched the under-19 and novice title.

Both girls were neck and neck on the first lap with Albertina tiring somewhat on the second lap. Lawlor gained momentum as she took the lead - the race was hers for the rest of the 3,500m distance.

The boys’ under-19 event, like the girls, had poor overall numbers - but the quality was good. The race was dominated by the St Senan’s pair of David Williams and Gearoid Long. Long was the stronger athlete in the final stages, a factor which helped him get gold. Both these athletes won the novice event and the under-19 race too. The team title went to St Senan’s.

Jamie O’Connor was third in both the novice and under-19 event. He was never challenged for his position. The St Joseph’s man can be happy with his race, his first individual juvenile medal, in tandem with his first post-juvenile medal.

LEINSTER

The next outing for most athletes will be the Leinster cross-country championships for even ages, juniors and novices in Dundalk.

In preparation for this there will be a county training session in Thomastown this Friday. Athletes should consult their coaches for further information.