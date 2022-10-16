Preview- County giants set to collide on the biggest stage

Will the Shamrocks celebrate a landmark year with a dash of silverware or could James Stephens toast the perfect 10?

That’s the intriguing prospect in store for Kilkenny hurling fans as the stage is set for the senior county final in the Park.

The Shamrocks maintained their quest to keep the Tom Walsh Cup under lock and key for a fifth straight year when they beat Tullaroan in their delayed semi-final last weekend. While the prospect of another county title is tempting enough, the Southerners have been driven on by another element of a potential triumph. They celebrate their 50th anniversary this year - and a win would bring them level with Tullaroan at the top of the county’s roll of honour.

Now that’s incentive for you!

The Shamrocks’ long glory run started a relatively short time ago. Still a young club having been founded in 1972, they won their first senior title in 1978, courtesy of a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Fenians.

They have been making up for lost time since - that first crown was followed by successive defences in 1979 and 1980. Their run was stopped in 1981, but they returned to back-to-back finals in 1982 and 1983, winning both against?

James Stephens.

Backboned by the Fennelly brothers the Shamrocks of the 1980s were one of THE club teams in Kilkenny. While they lost the 1984 final to St Martin’s they were back in the winners’ circle in 1985 when beating Glenmore.

They lost the ’86 and ’87 deciders to Clara and Glenmore respectively, before putting two wins together in the 1988 and 1989 finals - giving them an appearance record of nine finals in 10 years - the 1981 final was the only year in which they didn’t reach the big day at Nowlan Park (James Stephens did - and beat the Fenians in the decider, with Brian Cody collecting the trophy).

Since their first title in 1978 the Shamrocks have faced many clubs in county finals, but none as often as the Village. Sunday’s decider will be the eighth time the sides have locked horns on the big day, with the record reading 5-2 in the Ballyhale side’s favour.

After losing both finals between the teams in the 1980s, the Village tasted their first success in 2005 when current selector Peter Barry captained the city side to a 1-15 to 1-12 win. The Shamrocks hit back in their next meeting in 2008 (2-11 to 0-12) and repeated the feat in 2009 (1-14 to 1-11) as they completed a four-in-a-row.

The next time they met was 2011, when James Stephens won by 1-20 to 0-15. That was the last time the Village captured the Tom Walsh Cup.

Their last two finals have ended in defeat to Dicksboro (2017) and the Shamrocks (2019). They’ll be looking to halt that streak this Sunday.

Previous meetings

1982 - Shamrocks 3-10, James Stephens 2-4

1983 - Shamrocks 2-14, James Stephens 1-8

2005 - James Stephens 1-15, Shamrocks 1-12

2008 - Shamrocks 2-11, James Stephens 0-12

2009 - Shamrocks 1-14, James Stephens 1-11

2011 - James Stephens 1-20, Shamrocks 0-15

2019 - Shamrocks 2-21, James Stephens 1-15