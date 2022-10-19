Search

19 Oct 2022

Kilkenny SHC Final- Main Talking Points

Shamrocks 1-21 James Stephens 2-11

Joey Holden and his Shamrocks teammates celebrate last Sunday’s senior final victory. Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

19 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

MAIN MAN
TJ Reid (Shamrocks)
There’s not much that hasn’t been said about TJ Reid’s impact at both club and county level. Sunday’s victory saw him pick up an 11th Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship winners medal for the Shamrocks and he looked as good as good as ever as he picked up the man of the match award. TJ’s leadership skills really came to the fore when Shamrocks needed him the most as he scored six points as well as being directly involved in four more.

TURNING POINT
The second half red card to Paddy Mullen seemed to inspire a Shamrocks side that seemingly were going to do anything to get over the line. The Ballyhale side led by two points when Mullen was given his marching orders for a wild swing on Matthew Ruth. James Stephens had almost a half an hour with an extra man but instead of making it count, they were forced onto the backfoot by Shamrocks.

TALKING POINT
Another year and another county championship success for the Shamrocks. While it’s the first time a club has won 5 in a row in Kilkenny, the question is how long they can keep the winning run going and who’s going to end it? The club has now won 11 of the last 16 senior titles and they nearly look as good as ever.

WHAT NOW?
Shamrocks will now go on to face Westmeath champions Castletown Geoghegan in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, November 13 in UPMC Nowlan Park. James Stephens on the other hand must go and lick their wounds from the final defeat but also be content with a decent year overall.

Attendance
5730

