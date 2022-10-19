Shamrocks’ hurt shines through in historic Kilkenny championship success

In similar fashion to Kilkenny’s gallant defeat in last July’s All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick, TJ Reid has left his best form for when it was needed most.

TJ collected his 11th senior championship medal on Sunday afternoon and also picked up the man of the match award in a sublime individual display.

Reid knew that the Shamrocks needed to produce their best form to win another title and after losing the All-Ireland final to Ballygunner in such tough circumstances, it was the ideal way to bounce back

“Today was about winning, going out and performing, and going out and expressing ourselves. It was a fantastic display," an emotional Reid said afterwards.

"This team, we've been through highs and lows over the last couple of years. At half-time, we spoke about what happened in Croke Park.

“We were three or four points up. Ballygunner stayed with us. You saw what happened.

"Today was about getting to the next level. Paddy Mullen got sent off, and that was the time to respond.

“ We did, we took over that field in the last 20 minutes. Those chaps out there are just unbelievable. It's emotional stuff really, unreal.

"We knew James Stephens were going to come at us. Obviously, playing with a man down, overlaps are going to happen. Pure workrate; the pure character of that team is unbelievable.

“ To win the county final with 14 men, I don't think it has happened in Kilkenny ever before."

The Shamrocks ace attacker also paid tribute to a number of club stalwarts that passed away in 2022 including Paul Shefflin, Patrick Holden, Bobby Aylward and Angela O’Sullivan.

“We carried those names with us all year. The one word that we used this year was to dedicate.

“And so we aimed to dedicate this county final to those families. Because we’re after carrying that coffin through Ballyhale too many times.

"And it’s not a nice thing to be seeing. Today was about us being together as a group and seeing the families around us here gives us that bit of a lift.

“Every year there’s been tragedies and it hurts us very badly. Today was about carrying those soldiers with us and we gave it everything.

“We think hurling is tough but what those families are going through is tough. For us to get to sixth gear that was easy work.”

Colin Fennelly spent the summer overseas in America but he has looked revitalized upon his return.

The full forward also dedicated the victory to those who have gone to their eternal reward while he also cited a speech Henry Shefflin gave to the team on Friday night as inspiration to get over the line again.

“I know it happens to other places but I don’t think it ever happens as big as this when you just lose one after the other,” said Fennelly.

“It’s just tragedy after tragedy, not only the two young lads (Eugene Aylward and Eoin Doyle) that passed away just a few years ago, but for this to happen this year again is absolutely heartbreaking.

“We had Henry in the dressing room talking on Friday night.

“Pat Hoban (Manager) and Henry would be very good friends.

“ It was a big surprise for us, but just the emotion in Henry’s voice, there was just pure silence in the room and everyone walked out of there just ready, and the hunger there.

“ He didn’t say anything about his brother Paul, but you could see it.

“You could just see the emotion in him and the hunger that he’d love to be out there.”