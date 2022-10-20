Young guns to the fore in history making day for the champions

It was a dream afternoon on Sunday for Shamrocks young gun Joey Cuddihy as he notched 1-2 in a noteworthy individual performance.

If it wasn’t for the brilliance of TJ Reid, he may have even scooped the man of the match award and the primary school teacher was just glad to play his part on a big day for the Shamrocks.

“It’s a sweet one, I suppose any day you score 1-2 is a good one but I just got my chance in there today and I tried my best.

“I tried to work hard and I suppose the goal fell for me lovely and that’s just the way it goes.

“I was here in the semi-finals against Tullaroan and I missed a few easy chances so I knew I knew I had to take my opportunity in the final or else I was going to be on the sideline”.

The Shamrocks goalscorer also gave credit to the older brigade in the team including TJ Reid, Joey Holden, Richie Reid and Colin Fennelly and how they’ve influenced the likes of himself over the last few years.

“Before I played I used to do the hurls and you’d be starstruck with some of the players that are in the dressing room so when you get the chance to play with them, they really bring you on and it’s a case of you’re doing what they are doing so you are going to be up there competing with the best and you have no choice but to keep up to that standard as it’s a sink or swim type of environment when you are hurling with them.

“They are a great inspiration and they really drive all of the younger lads on”.

Cuddihy has struggled with injury for much of the time since their All-Ireland final defeat to Ballygunner last February and he gave credit to the backroom team in getting him back on the field over the last few weeks.

“I ‘d an ongoing injury and I had to get an injection in my achillies so I’ve been minding that for the last while but I was always working away in the gym and Niall Lacey was very good to me in fairness as he kept on top of me and I never want to see a rowing machine again.

“The backroom team have been great though as they kept us all in good shape throughout the year”.

Another young player that has had a great couple of weeks and a big championship as a whole is Kilkenny panelist Darragh Corcoran.

While the roving wing back got limited time in the black and amber over the summer months, his performances for his club have certainly being of the top-drawer over the course of the season.

“ There was heartbreak last year after the All-Ireland final and we knew at the start of this year that we and to sit down and hope to bounce back.

“That’s what we done today, we came with a plan with the hope in getting the job done and that’s what we did”.

Corcoran cited Paddy Mullen’s red card as a big moment in the game and the way they responded to that setback had a big part to play in the end result.

“ I suppose the red card didn’t help us but we knew we had the manpower and we started using the ball a bit better when we were a man down and passing through the lines certainly worked out well and we were able to go over the line.

Like some of his colleagues, the 22 year old defender talked about the tough year it’s been for the club and how it’s important to keep on winning while they are at the top of their game.

“ A lot of good club people departed during the year and with it being our 50th year aswell, it was something special to win a county title this year and thank god we done it.

“We don’t really think about our legacy or anything or what we have achieved, we just take each game as it comes and it’s worked ok for us so far”.

A trait that seems to do the Shamrocks no harm indeed!