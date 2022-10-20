Defensive base sets the ‘Village up for Intermediate glory

A big second half display saw James Stephens overcome Rower-Inistioge in the Intermediate Camogie Final in Bennettsbridge on Saturday morning.

The six point success sees the 'Village join the senior ranks for the first time and there can be no doubting that they were the better team in the final.

James Stephens had ace attackers in the likes of Sophie O’Dwyer, Niamh Deely and Caoimhe Moran but it was the defence that laid the platform for the success.

Kilkenny star Michelle Teehan played a big role in a deep midfield berth and she sweeped up an amount of ball while the half back line of Emma Manogue, Aoife Cantwell and Hannah Scott also excelled.

James Stephens full back Emma Gaffney also stood out and she was rewarded with the player of the match.

A strong wind made it somehat a game of two halves and James Stephens succeeded in keeping their opponents scoreless in the second half.

Sophie O’Dwyer finished with seven points which all came from placed balls but it was Niamh Deely’s three points from play that really gave the city side the edge.

It was the 'Village’s second county final victory over Rower-Inistioge in three years after they also won the junior final meeting between the sides in 2020.

While they failed to score in the second period, James Stephens staunch defence as well as the weather conditions made things difficult for the Rower and it may be the first half where they only led by two points at it’s end that may provide the biggest regret.

It was a slow start to the game until Kelly Hamilton pounced onto a loose ball to point Rower-Inistioge into the lead in the 4th minute

James Stephens really struggled to get a handle on teh conditions in those opening minutes with Sophie O’Dwyer off target on a number of occasions.

Caoimhe Keher Murtagh then doubled the Rower-Inistioge lead with another point from play in the 11th minute.

James Stephens then got off the mark a minute later when Caoimhe Moran found team captain Niamh Deely in space and the corner forward brilliantly found the range from distance.

Hamilton and Sophie O’Dwyer then exchanged efforts as Rower-Inistioge held a 0-3 to 0-2 lead at the halfway mark of the half.

Given the strong breeze, a one point advantage was never going to be enough to give Mark Moore’s side a fair chance of victory and they upped the tempo in the second quarter.

A Cria Langton free in the 16th minute extended the Rower-Inistioge lead to two points before they created an excellent goal opportunity when Sarah Ryan found Caoimhe Keher Murtagh in space but as the corner forward went to shoot, she was expertly hooked and that summed up the stubborn James Stephens defensive effort.

Kelly Hamilton did push the lead out to three points with her third point of the half as the Rower led 0-5 to 0-2 but James Stephens finished the half the stronger.

Indiscipline resulted in James Stephens being awarded a pair of frees that O’Dwyer knocked over with aplomb and while Hamilton scored from play in between O’Dwyer’s brace, the half-time whistle soon followed as Rower-Inistioge led 0-6 to 0-4.

The second half was only minutes old when James Stephens had narrowed the gap to the minimum Niamh Deely scored from play.

Four minutes later and the sides were rather ominously on level terms as O’Dwyer converted another free and with 20 minutes or so to go, the 'Village looked big favourites at that stage.

Caoimhe Moran then edged the winners into the lead for the first time in the 40th minute and although being surrounded by a number of Rower-Inistioge defenders she still found a way to swing the hurl onto the sliotar as the ball sailed between the posts.

James Stephens had all the momentum at this stage and by the halfway mark of the second half, the 'Village led by three points (0-9 to 0-6).

O’Dwyer was relatively quiet from play but her accuracy from placed balls was pivotal in the victory and when she knocked over a free and a 45, her side were very much in command.

James Stephens then threatened to run away with the game when Kilkenny teammates Niamh Deely and Michelle Teehan both scored from play as they powered into a five point lead entering the final quarter.

Rower-Inistioge didn’t go away quietly though and they rallied as they created a couple of goalscoring opportunities.

The first opportunity arrived when Kelly Hamilton claimed an inside ball and had a shot on the turn but the effort was well saved by James Stephens stopper Lucy McGrath.

A couple of minutes later, a Kelly Hamilton 45 dropped in the danger area and was pulled on by Cria Langton but the effort could only go wide of the goal.

Those two misses were Rower-Inistioge’s last real opportunity to get back in the game and the 'Village saw out the rest of the game at tehir ease with O’Dwyer ending the scoring with a fantastic free from distance.

Teams & Scorers

James Stephens- Sophie O’Dwyer (0-7, six frees and one 45), Niamh Deely (0-3), Michelle Teehan, Caoimhe Moran (0-1 each)

Rower-Inistioge- Kelly Hamilton (0-4, two frees), Cria Langton (0-1, one free), Caoimhe Keher Murtagh (0-1)

James Stephens- Lucy McGrath; Chloe Power, Emma Gaffney, Hannah Larkin; Emma Manogue, Aoife Cantwell, Hannah Scott; Michelle Teehan, Anna Doheny; Sophie O’Dwyer, Niamh Deely, Niamh Brennan; Ciara Delaney, Rachel Leahy, Caoimhe Moran.

Subs- Emily Smith for Brennan 47 mins, Jenny Larkin for Moran 53 mins, Tara McGuire for Delaney 57 mins.

Rower-Inistioge- Emma Kavanagh; Aideen Foskin, Aine Gannon, Sinead Kelly; Grace Galavan, Aine Galavan, Rachel O’Dwyer; Aisling Kelly, Amy Ryan; Kelly Hamilton, Sarah Ryan, Ciara Foskin; Caoimhe Keher Murtagh, Laura Prendergast, Cria Langton.

Referee- Liz Dempsey (Thomastown)