Champion Shamrocks deserve their place at top of county’s hurling table

Five, 20, 50.

Sunday’s county senior hurling final delivered lots of numbers, but the three listed above are the only ones that will matter to the Shamrocks.

The Ballyhale club delivered their fifth straight county title, and 20th in total, as they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

How a small rural club could scale such heights is the stuff of fairy-tales (as a great TG4 stat showed they have 177 players on 11 teams in a club of 348 members - compare and contrast that to the 5,000 members in Dublin club Kilmacud Crokes’ ranks) but what the Shamrocks have achieved is anything but a made-up story. The club has dominated the local game over the years, with the current crop raised on legendary feats from players they have been able to look up to - and hurl with.



Rather than dine on the feats of the past, the current side have followed the example of the club’s long list of talented players and followed suit with a series of incredible performances.

Look at the records. Sunday’s final, played on October 16, was five years and a day since their last championship loss in Kilkenny (and that came against James Stephens in the 2017 county semi-final). What a feat! Yet, they don’t rest on their laurels.

There’s an attitude in the Shamrocks that mirrors what the Kilkenny senior hurlers were in their pomp. Yes. it’s great to win a championship and celebrate the feat - but they’re already looking forward to the next one. And the next one. And the… you get the picture. That’s not to say the team has a brash arrogance - far from it. They just love to win.

And the mantle of champions isn’t felt with any great pressure by a team who hurl with freedom and a hint of menace.

As former stalwart Aidan Cummins said many years ago, ‘pressure is for tyres and footballs’. That’s a belief which flows through the club’s current crop too. They’re quite happy to let others speculate while they do their talking on the pitch.



It helps that the Shamrocks have a conveyor belt of talent. The team is led by TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly, men who collected their 11th senior county medals on Sunday. The side also includes the two players who have won the GAA’s Young Player of the Year award for the last three years in Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody (2) - so it’s not just the ‘experienced’ ranks who can be looked to for leadership.

It also helps that while there have been changes in the managerial department, the men in charge have adopted similar game plans. The current drive for five started under the reign of Henry Shefflin in 2018 and 2019, was picked up by James O’Connor in 2020 and 2021. Now Pat Hoban has taken charge and kept the show on the road. Together, they have used the old ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ motto - the team plays to its strengths.



That show of force stems from the fact that the Shamrocks have been able to pick from a pretty stable line-up over the last number of years - of the side who beat Bennettsbridge in the 2018 final, 11 of them - Dean Mason, Brian Butler, Joey Holden, Darren Mullen, Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody and Colin Fennelly — started Sunday’s final. By the way, two other players — Paddy Mullen and Joey Cuddihy - were used as subs in 2018, bringing the experienced tally up to 13.

To have such consistency has been a driving force in the team’s relentless pursuit of success, a spell which has helped to rocket them to the top of the club All-Ireland ladder (eight titles) with 11 Leinster crowns to boot.

That run of incredible success has been matched by an exceptional confidence that flows through the team. Panic isn’t a word in their vocabulary; it didn’t surface after Eoin Guilfoyle’s goal left them chasing a three-point deficit midway through the first half; nor did it appear after they were reduced to 14 men early in the second half.

They continued to play their game with consistency, with a steady and rhythmic flow that saw them tease out scoring chances - they outscored the Village by 0-6 to 0-2 in the following 15 minutes - as they maintained control of the game.



That has been the Shamrocks way over the years. It has helped them carve out their impressive run in the Kilkenny senior hurling championship, becoming the first team to win the title for five years in a row. Doing that has elevated them to the same status as the Tullaroan team who peerlessly sat at the top of the county’s roll of honour for so long. And to do it in the year of their half century? That was something truly special.

For sure, their reign will come to an end some day. That’s sport. However, don’t be surprised if they’ve already been installed as favourites to add a sixth successive crown in 2023!