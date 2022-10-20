Last gasp goal gives ‘Shock junior title success over John Lockes/Bennettsbridge

Páirc Lachtain in Freshford was the venue for the Junior championship final on Saturday last.

From the throw in JL/BB went on the attack and Lucy O’Sullivan saw her shot hit the side netting.

It would have been a great start to the game.

Caoimhe Shiel got the scoring underway, Vivienne Holmes did all the hard work making space and going on a darting run before unselfishly passing the ball to the awaiting Shiel who dispatched the Sliotar to the back of the shocks net.

This was soon followed up by a point from a Laura Dooley free.

JL/BB were really on top in most positions of the pitch with Laura Phelan and Viv Holmes getting on a lot of ball and bursting forward with pace against the shocks backs.

It took Carricshock till the 16th minute to register their first score, Áine Rohan got a point from play to leave the score 1-1 to 0-1 after the first quarter.

Holmes and Phelan then added two more points to put JL/BB in a comfortable lead. Áine Rohan was trying her hardest, she had many a shot at goal with frees but with the elements against her she wasn’t getting the ball near the goal for a score.

She did manage a close in free on the 20 minute mark to get her second score of the game.

Both teams exchanged more points in the first half with Dooley adding to her tally while Margaret Irish (CS) got on the score sheet as well.

The half time whistle blew and it was a healthy lead for JL/BB but they will be disappointed that with all their dominance and chances that they didn’t score more.

1-5 to 0-3 was the half time score.

T

he second half would be interesting, Carrickshock had made a couple of positional switches during the break and in the early stages they got to grips with the JL/BB running game.

It was the latter team mentioned that got the first score of the second half with a point from Elizabeth Keher.

Carrickshock did respond through Mags Irish.

Carrickshock needed a goal to get back into the game and that came on the 40 minute mark, it was a well worked team goal.

It started with Aishling O Farrell turning over possession in midfield, she put a ball into Aoife O’Shea who went on a darting run before slotting a pass to Eabha Carroll who left the JL/BB keeper with no hope and Carrickshock had raised a green flag.

They followed this up with two more points from Aine Rohan to leave the scores level at 1-6 each by the 48th minute.

JL/BB hadn’t scored since the 37th minute but a point from Laura Phelan put the combined side ahead again.

Aoife O’Shea got a wonderful point from an impossible shot near the sideline before JL/BB hit a sucker punch when they got a goal themselves Lucy O’Sullivan after goalmouth scrambled the ball someway across the line to raise a green flag.

They now led 2-7 to 1-8, a two-point lead which is so dangerous in any game of camogie.

There was a lot of injury time to play when Margaret Irish picked up a nasty injury and play was stopped for several minutes to allow attention to the injured player.

With final time looming Carrickshock went on one last attack, JL/BB trying to repel the attack, with fluidity of movement the shocks forwards worked the ball in along the lines and it reached Aine Rohan who rattled the back of the net, a two point deficit was now a point lead.

A couple more minutes injury time was played but JL/BB couldn’t find that score to force extra-time.

It was a heart-breaking loss for the John Lockes and Bennettsbridge girls who had looked in control for the majority of the game but a great way to steal a victory for Carrickshock who in the second half alone deserved the victory.

Teams and Scorers

Carrickshock- Aine Rohan 1-5 (3f), Eabha Carroll 1-0, Margaret Irish 0-2, Aoife O’Shea 0-1

John Lockes/Bennettsbridge- Laura Dooley 0-4 (4f), Caoimhe Shiel/Lucy O’Sullivan 1-0 each, Vivienne Holmes/Elizabeth Keher/Laura Phelan 0-1 each

Carrickshock- Clodagh O’Neill, Sabrina Walsh, Kerrie Dunne, Sarah Healy, Faye Lanigan, Emily Carroll, Orla Grace, Orlaith O’Shea, Ashling O’Farrell, Áine Rohan, Niamh Dunphy, Margaret Irish, Aoife O’Shea, Eabha Carroll, Katie Grace.

John Lockes/Bennettsbridge- Dominique Delaney, Sadhbh McCormack, Eimear Mahon, Tara Coyne, Luci Brennan, Meg Ryan, Maggie Delahunty, Elizabeth Keher, Laura Phelan, Orlaith O’Connell, Vivienne Holmes, Caoimhe Shiel, Lucy Walsh, Laura Dooley, Lucy O’Sullivan.

Referee- Maurice Flynn (Mooncoin)