21 Oct 2022

Kilkenny women make it two wins from two

Victory on the road: The newly promoted outfit maintained their 100% start to the season

Kilkenny have made a very strong start to life in Division 4 of the Leinster League

21 Oct 2022 2:30 PM

Leinster League Division 4- Kilkenny 42 Tullamore 12

The Kilkenny women’s team travelled to Spollenstown, Tullamore on Sunday for their second round Leinster league match against the midland side.

Looking to build on a fantastic opening round win, Kilkenny were quick to get points on the board ,with the first first try of the match scored after three minutes, by Luke Hoban who identified an opening from a quick tap penalty and powered over the end line.

Tullamore worked hard to get back into the 22 and after a number of penalties they took advantage to get over the line for their first try of the match.

Kilkenny regrouped and the pack worked through the phases, with excellent work at the breakdown they retained possession allowing Tina Wright quickly spot a gap to over the end line.

The third try of the match came from hard work through the whole team, working through phases to move the ball out to the wing where Lucy Harte sprinted a distance to round off a super team score.

Tina Wright had the strength to power through Tullamore players to secure her second try of the match before the half time whistle.

Kilkenny continued strong in the second half with a quick try from Sorcha Barcoe-Keogh getting in under the sticks, followed by two tries in a row scored by outhalf Leah McCarthy, who spotted the gap to go in herself.

Tullamore fought back to get themselves on the scoreboard for a second try.

Emer Kelly got used her fast pace to sprint through with the last try of the match for Kilkenny.

Kilkenny went into the game as underdogs, but through excellent preparation and unity they gave a strong showing, controlled defensive line and some brilliant moments in attack to finish the game at 48-12, they continue their campaign next week in Dublin vs Wanderers.

