Mixed results on the FAI Junior Cup front for Kilkenny clubs

The FAI Junior Cup took centre stage last weekend as seven Kilkenny clubs took part in the latest round of action.

The all Kilkenny clash of Bridge United and Thomastown United in United Park stood out and while the hosts would have been favourites, Bridge showed that their recent 7-0 league victory over the same opposition was no fluke as they booked their spot in the next round.

The 1-0 success for the Goresbridge outfit has ensured that they will meet another Kilkenny side in Round 3 after they were drawn to face Fort Rangers.

Fort sealed their place at that stage when overcoming Carlow side Parkville United last Sunday morning.

The Carlow team made the better start and were 1-0 up within eight minutes but Fort soon found their form and they were level halfway through the half when Emmet Nugent netted the equaliser.

The same player then missed a penalty ten minutes later but the Kilkenny side’s luck was still in as Dylan Walsh scored just before the half-time break and with no further goals in the second period, Fort done enough to qualify for a date with Bridge United.

Elsewhere city sides St Canices and Evergreen both advanced with big wins over Hanover Harps and Moyle Rangers respectively.

St Canices were only established two years ago but they continue to go from strength to strength as a club.

The reigning Division 2 league and cup winners were in devastating form as they sauntered to a 4-1 victory over Hanover Harps at the Watershed.

Despite being played at the same time, it was the exact same scoreline on the Kells Road where Evergreen had too much for Wexford’s Moyne Rangers.

Mikey Drennan gave the hosts an opening half lead before Lee Delaney, Ben Hickey and Drennan again added on further goals in the second period.

Of the other Kilkenny sides in action, Freebooters lost out 2-0 to Gorey Rangers at the Fairgreen while Highview Athletic suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Shelburne United.

As well as the all Kilkenny clash in the next round, Evergreen will also play Crettyard United while St Canices are up against either Curracloe United or Vale Wanderers.

There was also a number of league games next weekend with action in the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League and Junior Division 3 League.

In Division 2 there were victories for St Johns over Castlewarren Celtic (3-2), River Rangers over Evergreen C (3-1 and Stoneyford United and Thomastown United B shared the points.

In Division 3 the sole game saw Evergreen 46 and Spa United play out a 1-1 draw.



There will be no premier division games this weekend as there are a number of clashes in the LFA O'Neills Junior Cup with the following ties commencing- Stella Maris FC v Freebooters, Callan United v Bridge United, Thomastown United v Shelburne Utd, Ferns United v St Canices, Ormonde Villa v Hardwicke FC, Wexford Bohs v Evergreen and Lions v Monread.

All seven cup clashes will take place on Sunday while action continues apace in the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League and Junior Division 3 League.