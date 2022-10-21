Search

21 Oct 2022

Kilkenny RFC hosts Aviva mini-rugby festival

A view of the action at the Minis Festival in Kilkenny RFC. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Kilkenny People Reporter

21 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

On Sunday Kilkenny RFC welcomed over 400 minis rugby players to take part in the Leinster Aviva Mini Rugby Festival. 

Kilkenny were well represented with 2 u10 boys teams and the girls u12 team. 

Teams travelled from all over the province of Leinster with rugby teams from Boyne, Birr, North Meath, Coolmine, Portlaoise, Lansdowne, Clontarf, Seapoint, Blackrock, MU Barnhall, Tullamore, Wexford, Wicklow, Old Belvedere and Ratoath.

The aim of the Aviva Mini Rugby Festival is to provide a memorable experience for the kids at the provincial events.

Each participating team in these provincial events qualifies for the draw which gives the players a chance to take to the field at the home of Irish rugby in the Aviva Stadium.

Kilkenny RFC were delighted to host such a wonderful event for the boys and girls.

Overseeing the event were Orla Fulham-Smith and Robert Deacon from the IRFU along with Dara Donohoe from the Leinster Mini Committee who all enjoyed watching the rugby being played by the kids in Foulkstown.

This event would not be possible without the great effort from the club members, Kilkenny RFC Minis Coordinator George Maher, the parents of the participating kids as well as the MC for the day George Chandler.

What a great opportunity for kids to play in the Aviva Stadium all thanks to Aviva's sponsorship.

All teams will now have to wait and see if they get the chance of playing in the Aviva Stadium next year.
