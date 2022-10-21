Kilkenny JHC Final Preview- A novel affair can see Windgap get their day in the sun

The junior hurling decider is a real novel one as Windgap take on Blacks and Whites in a final few would have predicted at the start of the championship.

It’s been a while since either has appeared in a final and you have to go back to 2009 for Blacks and Whites last county final date and while they defeated John Lockes, they only lasted one season at intermediate level and they’ve been in the doldrums somewhat ever since.

Speaking of the doldrums, it’s more than two decades since Windgap last competed at this stage and on that day they were second best when losing out to Emeralds.

You have to go back even longer for the last Windgap victory in a Junior final- 1985 to be exact when they defeated Danesfort on a 1-11 to 2-1 scoreline.

As a result, it’s bound to be a huge day for both clubs as one of them aims to make the step up to intermediate level in Kilkenny.

Both will know that they were very fortunate in their respective semi-final victories over Dicksboro and Piltown so they will be keen to make the most of the opportunity that is on offer.

After losing out in a high scoring County Final to Mooncoin in 2021, Tullogher Rosbercon would have been the name on many people’s lips heading into this year’s junior campaign but they were stopped in their tracks by Windgap in the Quarter-Finals.

Windgap have benefited from a flourishing underage system that saw two of their players part of the All-Ireland winning Kilkenny Under 20 Squad (Sean Purcell and Jack Doyle).

Purcell was a revelation at full back under new senior boss Derek Lyng while Jack Doyle showed is worth in an impact sub role.

As well as that duo, the South Kilkenny side also have Kilkenny panellist Emmet Landy in their ranks and himself and Doyle have struck up a dangerous partnership up front for Windgap.

Add in the likes of James Power and James Culleton and you can see why Windgap will be fancying their chances of winning a third junior hurling championship in their history.

Opposing Windgap are Blacks and Whites and the Skeough outfit will be eyeing up taking down Windgap after defeating their neighbours Piltown the last day out.

Managed by Eddie Scally, they are not to be written off and as they showed in the semi-final when pouncing on two missed Piltown penalties, they will fancy their chances in a battle.

Jamie Byrne and Ryan Murphy are the main men for getting the scores but they are a well rounded outfit with the likes of John Lennon, Senan Doyle and Martin Kelly all influential on their day.

Michael Maloney is a big presence at the back for the Blacks and Whites and as Aaron Foley showed in the semi-final when scoring a late goal, they also have a bench that can do serious damage.

Blacks and Whites went on to win a Leinster title the last time they emerged from Kilkenny in 2009 and while doing something similar is sure to be the aim, they won’t be keeping their eyes off Sunday’s challenge.

Blacks and Whites will feel that they go into this game with a big chance but so too will Windgap and with Doyle and Landy scoring at will, it’s hard to look beyond them in what is sure to be a tight tussle.