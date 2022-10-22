Mixed fortunes for Kilkenny Ladies

Irish Hockey Trophy- Coleraine 1 Kilkenny 0

Kilkenny 1s played host to Derry side Coleraine on Saturday in the first round of the Irish Hockey Trophy competition.

Despite the blustery conditions, the Cats started the game brightly and enjoyed long spells of possession with the ball.

The opening quarter saw defenders Ciara Clarke, Lynn Chadwick and Sarah Wilson send many threatening balls into oncoming Kilkenny forwards.

Sharpshooters Sue Shirley and Sara Browne were unlucky not to bag the opening goal for the hosts, but a fine save from the Coleraine keeper denied the Kilkenny forwards their moment of glory.

Early into the second quarter, the travelling team bagged themselves the only goal of the game thanks to a cleverly worked penalty corner routine.

With much of the game still left for play, the Cats poured forward at every opportunity as they went in search for an equalising goal.

An unfortunate injury to the Kilkenny goalkeeper Kate Freeman resulted in Niamh Spratt O’Shea having to take up her position between the posts for the remainder of the second half.



Despite having never played in goal, Spratt O’Shea was a natural when it came to making saves and ensured that her team would not concede a second goal on her watch.

The Cats battled ferociously until the final whistle but were unable to get the all important equalising goal.

Kilkenny will look to take home all three points next weekend in the league when they host Dublin side Trinity in Kilkenny College at 12pm on Saturday.

Kilkenny 1s: Kate Freeman, Niamh Spratt O’Shea, Ciara Clarke, Lynn Chadwick, Emma Simmons, Sarah Wilson, Sinead Connery, Laura Walshe, Megan Sherwood, Paula Farrell, Gemma O’Dwyer, Lily Grace, Sass Thompson, Sara Browne, Sue Shirley, Aisling Morrissey.

Coach: Gavin Bourke.

Leinster League Division 8- Kilkenny 2 Tullamore 2s 0

A riveting game of hockey was played by Kilkenny Ladies 2nds in Tullamore Harriers on Saturday.

After a slow start in the first quarter, a brilliant goal by Tara Morgan early in the second quarter amplified the atmosphere and spurred the team on.

A motivational half-time team talk, headed by coach Paul O’Donnell, led to a second goal by Leia Hill towards the end of the third quarter.

No goals were conceded by goalie Gemma Carter, who made crucial saves throughout the match. She was accompanied by a strong supportive defence made up of Maggie Byrne, Millie Gilsenan, Leia Hill, Sophie Naughton and Ava Murphy.

Countless opportunities were created throughout the game by midfielders Romy Browne, Jane O'Keeffe, Quin Brown and Tara Morgan.



However it was the intensity and determination of the forwards that got the team over the finish line.

Tatum Ginder, Charlotte Foley, Rachel Holohan along with captain Emma Shepard made up the attacking line that cemented the final result which saw Kilkenny play out as 2-0 winners.