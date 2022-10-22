Minor Hurling glory for St Lachtains

There was stars in the sky and stars on the pitch as we were treated to a high quality Minor Roinn C County Final in MW Hire Dunmore last week.

The opening stages were a great indication of how the rest of this game would go as both St Lachtains and Emeralds never gave each other an inch all over the field.

The half time score was St Lachtains 1:04 v 0:08 Emeralds with the Emeralds finding their scoring chances a little easier but a goal from Conor Dalton kept the champions in contention.

The second half didn’t yield many scores but what a battle it was.

Ten minutes had passed in the second half before we had a score , a brilliant score from St Lachtains man Cathal Hickey followed by another from Jimmy Cleere.

All was very tight at this stage with the Emeralds maybe edging it ever so slightly on the field with their half back line of Conor Kavanagh, Michael Ahern and in particular Craig Barnaville doing very well.

Now into extra time with the Emeralds one point up and Cathal Hickey led the charge for St Lachtains, he carried the ball past the 45’ and past the 21’ where he was pulled down and a last chance free was awarded to try and level things up.

Up stepped corner forward Cian Donnelly to take the pressure free, not an easy angle it has to be said and he pointed it to bring it to extra time.

Extra time produced a little more space for both sides as both put a few more scores on the board.

Michael Ahern opened the scoring with a point quickly followed by a Cathal Hickey point for St Lachtains.

They continued to trade scores in this battle, a monster free from Jimmy Cleere(Emeralds) was added to by a point from Calum Lawlor to go two points up.

The Freshford side then found a little space in the Emeralds defence and up stepped corner forward Mickey Tiernan not once but twice to bring it all square again.

With minutes to go, all the talk was of penalties as these teams were extremely well matched on the night but no there was time for some more scores.

Emeralds again found a little space on the left wing to get another point to go one up, Freshford took the puckout but found themselves defending straight away.

While piling the pressure on the Emeralds attack they were awarded a free from way out the field.

Up stepped captain Jerry Bergin, the sideline calls for ‘’runners’’, someone to ‘’get on the end of it’’ but Jerry takes a deep breath and points one he will remember for a long time to level things again.

The puckout was taken and St Lachtains gained possession and pacey wing forward Conor Dalton put the winner over the bar to give St Lachtains the lead at a very late stage of the game.

With the St Lachtains following now urging referee Richard Holland to blow the whistle for the final time there was still time for more drama.

Emeralds now with centre back Michael Ahern at full forward found himself with ball in hand after a mighty catch and he turned and struck at point blank range for surely what would be the winner but Michael Murphy in the St Lachtains goal somehow got his hurl to the ball and equally does brilliantly with his second touch to get the ball to safety.

The referee blew the final whistle afterwards as St Lachtains held on to secure a big win after a hugely enjoyable minor final in front of a large attendance.