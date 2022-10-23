Kilkenny IHC Final Preview- A game that could go either way, but Thomastown given slight edge

As usual the intermediate grade has proven to be very competitve over the last few weeks and months in Kilkenny and Sunday’s final between Thomastown and Danesfort looks a cracking affair on paper.

League form can largely be taken with a pinch of salt but that’s certainly not been the case this year with this weekend’s finalists being a repeat of the league final a couple of weeks ago.

On that occasion in Callan it was Thomastown who came out on top as goals form Jonjo Farrell and Luke Connellan gave them a 2-20 to 1-18 victory.

Winning league titles is nothing new to Thomastown though - the real holy grail for them is capturing the Hanrahan Cup.

The club hasn’t won an intermediate title since their sole success in 1983 but they have certainly been knocking on the door over the last few seasons.

Since the ’83 victory over O’Loughlin Gaels, the club has lost out in four finals, Mooncoin (1990), John Lockes (1993), Tullaroan (2019) and Lisdowney (2020).

On the positive side of things, this final will be their third in four years and like Tullaroan previously, they will be hoping to get over the line after a long wait.

Unlike Thomastown who have to go back over four decades to their last appearance at senior level, Danesfort only have to go back to two years ago.

A two point loss to Graigue-Ballycallan saw the ’Fort relegated to intermediate level but, having suffered a quarter-final defeat to a fine Glenmore side in 2021, they are now just 60 minutes away from a return to the big time.

Danesfort last won the intermediate crown in 2011 but they have competed valiantly in the senior ranks over the last few seasons.

Thomastown will have come into this season as championship favourites, but both have impressed throughout the campaign.



There can be no doubting that the county final sees the best two teams in Kilkenny meeting after both outfits lost once each during the league.

Danesfort’s sole loss came in that league decider while Thomastown fell to Young Irelands of Gowran but if anything that setback was a nice reality check.

Thomastown’s two championship victories came against St Martin’s and Carrickshock. While the quarter-final success was rather routine, the last four win over Carrickshock was far from straightforward as they were pushed to the limit before winning by four points.

The side is well backboned by the Donnelly contingent of Robbie, John and Stephen, while Luke Connellan, Jack Holden and Jonjo Farrell are also big assets in attack.

Peter Connellan, Johnny Barron and Peter McDonald marshal the defence well but there’s no doubting this weekend will be their biggest test to date.

Outside of the league final loss to Sunday’s opponents, it’s been a brilliant year for a Danesfort side that will definitley fancy their chances of getting back to the senior grade.

Richie Hogan is in flying for the ‘Fort and he was a leading light in their previous two wins over Conahy and Rower-Inistioge.

It’s far from a one-man show though with the likes of Jack Bruton and Ben Whitty more than capable of adding to Hogan’s influence.

Add in the experience of Des Dunne and Paul Murphy at the back as well as Philly Cooney and Cathal Kearney in midfield and they certainly pose a very dangerous mix of youth and experience.

A very close game to call but this could finally be the year that Thomastown break the glass ceiling - even if only just.