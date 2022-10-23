Athletics- Brian Maher is the Autumn Open Master once more

After an exciting two weeks of county athletics, the season has advanced.

The Autumn Open was held in Abbotstown on Sunday, with some Kilkenny success to savour. Before that, Friday evening saw the County Juniors and Masters (over 40s) take over Thomastown. Meanwhile across the Atlantic, the county’s scholarship athletes were advancing in a season of their own. Three events - all with a different appeal.

County

Starting with Friday night’s County Juniors and Masters championships, where Thomastown was the venue and under lights too.

With so many races to squeeze into such a short cross-country calendar, the County Board decided to experiment this year with running some races under lights. This provided a somewhat social occasion too, with St Joseph’s AC providing tea and coffee in the aftermath of the races.

As always there are some great competitions between the masters teams, with all points going towards the overall Senior Shield. A total of 18 athletes competed in the men’s race with six teams contesting for the honours.

From the gun it was Mick Kelly (Gowran), Graham Bourne (Kilkenny City Harriers - KCH) and the St Joseph’s pair of Peter Barry and Bernard Keane who took the lead, with St Senan’s AC man Paddy Alyward not far behind.

Bourne knew what he had to do to keep ahead of the 2021 County Masters over-45 champion Peter Barry, whom he was runner-up to on that occasion. The only way to succeed was a rapid first half.

Throughout the 6km flat course the leaders pushed ahead to the point they were all running individual solo races.

Kelly hit the front at about the 1km mark, pushing his lead further and further out with each advancing kilometre. Bourne, always a good competitor, kept the distance between the St Joseph’s pair of Kelly and Keane while chasing Kelly hard.

In the latter half of the race Keane always looked like he had the upper hand on a fiercely determined Peter Barry, while it was Bernard Keane who crossed the line in third place. Gowran won the team title from St Joseph’s.

The women’s race saw St Senan’s runner Adele Walsh retain her title. Running up front from the start, Walsh remained unchallenged throughout the 3km race. Kate Millea (KCH) was second with Breda Hennessey (St Joseph’s) finishing in third.

With her three team-mates following her in a line and four athletes in the top six, the team title went to St Joseph’s. Always good competitors, this band of masters turn out on all occasions.

The junior races were held in conjunction with the masters. With the cross-country calendar so tightly packed and plenty of eligible junior athletes in the county, the athletes had to choose their races carefully to avoid racing five weekends in a row.

As a result, the county juniors took a hit on the number of athletes competing. It was Michael O’Shea of Thomastown who won the junior men’s title.

Autumn Open

The Autumn Open is the first of the big races for athletes competing on the domestic scene.

In the past this has been a catalyst in launching the competition for team places for the European Cross-Country while also serving as the trials for the Irish team for the Masters Home Countries International.

Held at Abbotstown, the same venue as the 2021 European Cross-Country Championships, the course and the setting were every bit as good as that momentous occasion. The trees in their autumn glory provided the perfect backdrop for an exciting day of cross-country running.

In total there were 344 athletes taking part, up from previous years. With some international athletes from not only the UK but from as far away as the Caribbean, the quality of the field was high.

While there is no obligation on seniors or juniors to compete in these races, many do so to test their early season form. Other top athletes prefer to build up some more training in the two week gap that is presented to them between the counties and Leinsters.

An athlete’s early season form is often dependent upon how late they raced into the summer, resulting in early season fitness, or the length of time they took off from an early summer break. Doing the latter helps an athlete accumulate fitness and peak at nationals.

Kilkenny had three athletes in the masters men’s competition. Brian Maher (KCH) is like a fine wine - getting better and better with age. At 45 he can still outshine not only seniors, but also younger masters’ athletes.

Competing as an over-45 master for the first time this year, Maher has the potential to do very well at any international cross-country in this age group. Up at the front from the early stages, his main competitor was John Shine (Leevale AC). Joining these two at the early stages of the race was Jamie Gahan (KCH), Niall Shanahan (An Bru), Declan Reed (Derry) and Paul Moloney (Mallow).

This group of athletes were content to bunch for the first half of the race, with a split in the group after Shine injected the pace. This left Shine, Maher, Gahan and Shanahan forming a breakaway group. Another kilometre and Shanahan was struggling with the new pace levels while Maher, Shine and Gahan were astride going into the last lap.

With Maher lagging behind Shine, moving comfortably and waiting to make his move, his clubmate Gahan was content to watch the two more experienced masters.

Moving past the canopy of trees as they rounded the bend into the straight, it was Maher who hit the front. And while Gahan and Shine chased hard, they had to be content with the runner-up spots as Maher won another Autumn Open.

There was good running by Jamie Gahan to finish in third place while, back in 11th spot, James Kelly (Castlecomer) enjoyed his first autumn open as a masters athlete.

The senior men’s race was a completely different affair. With six places on offer for the European Cross-Country in Turin and a very talented bunch of under-23 athletes thrown into the mix, the results were always going to be interesting. Added to the excitement, junior international Dean Casey had decided to run in the senior race.

In typical Darragh McIlhenney style, the 2021 European under-23 cross-country runner-up held back for much of the race, content to let others take the lead and set the pace. With his training partner and under-23 team-mate Keelin Kilrehill (Sligo) running alongside him Casey held back, cautious about racing athletes three years his senior and more.

Back from injury, John Travers (Donore) and Jamie Battle (Mullingar) led the group. Behind in the chasing pack were Eoin Everard and Ger Forde, the Kilkenny duo doing their best with the fast-paced first 3km.

Emerging from the trees with 3km to go, McIlhenney, who was clearly biding his time, hit the front and pulled away from the leading athletes. With one lap to go, he was some 20 metres clear with training partner Kilrehill having a right battle with 19-year-old Dean Casey.

Just as Nick Griggs was the sensation from the 2021 race, it was Casey who caught most people’s attention last Sunday. While Kilrehill may have dropped him somewhere along the back of the final lap, his determination and fitness has opened many eyes as his potential for a podium place at this year’s European Juniors.

It was interesting to note that it was two under-23 athletes who won the race, with a junior in third. The first senior athlete John Travers, who finished fourth. Both Everard (14th) and Forde (16th) can be pleased with their races, with nothing separating their positions and those of 10th place. Add Jamie Gahan and Brian Maher, the Harriers just might match the silver team medal they got in 2019 in the upcoming National Seniors in Donegal.

Lauren Dermody (Castlecomer) was the county’s sole competitor in the senior women’s race. Injury prevented Bronagh Kearns (St Senan’s) from featuring while both Aoibhe and Grace Richardson are in the USA, training well in advance of the National Seniors.

It was good to see Dermody back racing at this level again. With each race and passing week, more fitness will be added, bringing her back to her per-injury form.

The junior races were a mixed bag. The junior men’s team for the Irish Euro Cross squad has incredible depth - only the top three athletes at the National Juniors will be guaranteed selection.

With the top performing junior in the 2021 European Cross-Country currently on scholarship in the USA Abdul Ljald, along with his 2021 team-mate Scott Fagan, should gain selection. Factor in Nick Griggs, who is building form and Dean Casey who competed in the senior race last Sunday, these four athletes should make the team. The other two places are open.

Euro 2021 team member Cathal O’Reilly (KCH) finished third in the junior race on Sunday. O’Reilly was some 13 seconds behind winner Sean McGingley (Finn Valley), who has been having a brilliant 2022 season, but only two seconds behind second-placed Niall Murphy (Ennis Track) who many would consider should make the team.

This puts O’Reilly in a fighting position once again for the Euro Cross team. He will be well pleased with his performance in Abbotstown, beating the likes of Sean Cotter, Mark Hanrahan and Dylan Casey. Back in eighth place, some 31 seconds behind O’Reilly, was Billy Coogan (KCH). Coogan had a very good race and beating the athletes such as Luke Purcell and Matthew Lavery will give him confidence for the National Juniors in Donegal.

The women’s race was won by under-18 athlete Avril Mellerick (Youghal), who beat English international Jane Norkett by 10 seconds.

A few eligible junior athletes are on scholarship at the moment, athletes such as Jane Buckley and Cara Lavery. Under-17 athlete Nichole Dinan was third. Competing also was Hannah Kehoe who finished eighth. Meabh Richardson (KCH) had to miss the race due to injury, but hopes to be back running soon.

Also held in conjunction with the above races were some inter-club relays. The numbers competing in the under-11, 13 and 15 races was high. Teams from KCH did compete but on this occasion were not in the top three. Nevertheless it was a great experience to be at the same event as the big names in Irish athletics and will surely provide inspiration for the future.

America

In the USA most college athletes were in pre-conference meets last weekend, taking their final chance to prove their fitness going into the first of the conference events this weekend.

There were two Kilkenny athletes in action: Peter Lynch and Shay McEvoy. Lynch, despite still attending Tulsa University, has now completed his eligibility for collegiate NCAA running. Athletes get four years’ worldwide; anything beyond that is not permitted.

Running as an unattached athlete, Lynch competed in the Weis-Crockett Invitational in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Up against tough opposition, Lynch ran a good solid strategic race to finish in third place.

The winner was Duncan Hamilton in a seasonal best of 23.28 for the 8km event. Behind him was Barry Keane of Waterford AC competing for Butler University with a time of 23.30. Lynch was just three seconds behind in 23.33, holding off the challenge of a fast-finishing Matthew Richtman of Montana.

Shay McEvoy was competing in the Nuttycombe Invitational in Wisconsin. There were 239 athletes competing in the A race, for which Shay and his Tulsa team-mates were entered. Tulsa are currently ranked in fifth place in the NCAA Division One and are keen to upgrade their placings in this year’s NCAA championships, having held a similar spot the last few years.

Competing with McEvoy was West Waterford AC’s Michael Power and Mullingar’s Cormac Dalton. Power has been in fabulous form of late and started out with the leading pack, staying in 11th place after the first 2km. McEvoy, on the other hand, ran a more conservative race and was happy to be at the front of the chasing pack, sitting in 30th position after 2km, along with team-mate Issac Akers.

On his left was Charles Hinks of Stanford, who won the under-23 European Cross-Country in Dublin last December. Hinks took off after 2km to finish in third place. Meanwhile McEvoy hovered between 30th and 38th positions for the next 4km before winding things up to work his way through the field for the final 2km.

Running past some BYU and Northern Arizona men, McEvoy picked up 22 places over the final 2km to finish in 16th place, just one second behind Michael Power. This is not only a season’s best but an excellent race from the KCH man.

The overall winner was Australian Ky Robinson (Stanford) in a time of 23.09 with Nico Young (Northern Arizona) second in 23.10. Young comes from a talented family of athletes, with twin brothers Lex and Leo who have signed up this year for Stanford University.