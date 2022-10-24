Search

24 Oct 2022

Cruciate woe rules Ellen Molloy out of next summer's World Cup

Ellen Molloy in action during the World Cup Qualifier against Slovakia in September. Pic: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

24 Oct 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy will have to watch next year's Fifa Womens World Cup from afar after she was ruled out of the tournament with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 18 year old UCD student missed out on the play-off victory over Scotland earlier this month as a result of a knee injury that has since been confirmed as the dreaded ACL.

As well as Molloy, Ireland manager Vera Pauw will also have to do without Jess Ziu who too will miss out with a serious knee injury.

The draw for the tournament took place on Saturday morning where Ireland were drawn alongside Australia, Canada and Nigeria with the games taking place in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane respectively.

Ireland's game with Australia will also kick off the tournament when they face the co-hosts on July 20.

