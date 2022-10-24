Search

24 Oct 2022

Kilkenny JHC Final- Main Talking Points

Blacks and Whites 1-17 Windgap 0-17

Blacks and Whites corner forward Seanan Doyle grabs the ball in front of Windgap’s Sean Foley during Sunday’s Kilkenny Junior Hurling Final in UPMC Nowlan Park. Pic: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

24 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Main Man

Ryan Murphy (Blacks and Whites)
On a big day for Blacks and Whites, it was Ryan Murphy who stood out the most with the young playmaker topscoring with nine points, including three crucial efforts from play. The 20 year old student was also very accurate from placed balls as he produced a stellar display on the biggest stage. The winners opened up an early lead and maintained their momentum all the way through and as well as Murphy's influence from deep, the likes of Michael Maloney, Jamie Byrne, Paul Murphy and Martin Kelly all stood out.

Turning Point

While Windgap did get back level with less than 10 minutes remaining, it’s likely they used up a lot of energy that saw them come back from a six point deficit. In a tight opening half, Blacks and Whites led by two points before Emmet Foley netted the game’s opening goal in first half stoppage time when the wing forward brilliantly flicked a dropping Ryan Murphy free into the net. When it was all said and done, it was that goal that eventually seperated the sides.

Talking Point

The likes of Jack Doyle, James Power and Emmet Landy were big players for Windgap throughout the championship and came into the game eventually but their slow start allowed Blacks and Whites to gain a lot of momentum and they could never really recover. As what tends to be the case when a club plays in a first final in many years , nerves looked to play a part for the team that went into the game as favourites but the experience should ensure they aren’t waiting another 21 years for a final place.

Highlight

There was a brilliant atmosphere in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday with both clubs very well supported in what contributed to making the game a brilliant occasion.

What’s Next

Kilkenny Junior Champions Blacks and Whites will look to replicate previous provincial success when they meet the winners of Clonguish Gaels (Longford) and Ringtown Hurling Club (Westmeath) in an away tie in the Leinster Championship on Saturday, November 12.

