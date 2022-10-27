Second half surge sees ruthless Muckalee put Grattans to the sword in Leinster

Kilkenny senior champions Muckalee showed their class as they got the better of Longford side Grattan in the Leinster Club Junior Championship quarter-final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.

Muckalee showed their experience in the second half, firing in three goals to win comfortably.

Muckalee substitute Clara Doheny scored two goals in the second half as the visitors stepped it up a gear or two.

Muckalee scored from the throw-in, with Laura McDowell firing over the bar.

The Grattans response was swift, with Caoimhe Lohan getting a point from play, followed by a Clodagh Lohan point.

Rebecca Roche replied for the visitors with a point. Following a good run, Caoimhe Lohan sent the ball over the bar.

Tessa Tiernan sent over a free in the 10th minute to make it 0-4 to 0-2 in Grattans favour.

Laura McDowell got a point back for Muckalee a minute later.

Tess Tiernan landed another free in the 16th minute. Grattans were on top at this stage, with Roisin Leen sweeping up at the back and Eve Nerney getting on good ball.

Una Clarke was another Grattans player performing well, but it was Muckalee who had the final say in the first half, with Katie Nolan sending over a point to leave the minimum between the sides.

Grattans missed two scoring chances early in the first half, with Caoimhe Lohan’s shot going off the upright and wide and Tessa Tiernan wide from a free.

This was a turning point, with Muckalee finding the net for the first time in the 34th minute. Clara Doheny finished strongly past Grattans keeper Claire McCarrick to give her side a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Doheny followed up with a point and a Katie Nolan free increased their lead to 1-6 to 0-5.

Grattans were under pressure and in the 39th minute, Roisin Leen came to the rescue when she blocked a Rebecca Roche shot.

Una Clarke sent over a free in the 42nd minute. There was still only three points in the game but Grattans were increasingly second best around the field.

Muckalee stepped things up with points from Katie Nolan (free), two from play from Kate Purcell and a Hazel Moore effort.

Muckalee now held a 1-10 to 0-6 lead with 12 minutes left on the clock.

The upright denied Grattans once again in the 52nd minute (this time from an Una Clarke free).

Tessa Tiernan (free) and the impressive Clodagh Lohan (from play) got points for Grattans. But time was running out.

The result was put beyond doubt when Clara Doheny struck her second goal in the 54th minute. This opened up an eight-point lead, with Grattans struggling badly.

Muckalee added points from substitute Denise Comerford and Kate Purcell. They then struck for another goal.

Substitute Grace Buggy found the net and Grattans’ misery was complete.

Teams & Scorers

Grattans - Claire McCarrick; Katie Devlin, Roisin Leen, Claire Shaw; Aoife Sheridan, Sophie Hogan, Edie Hogan; Eve Nerney, Petrina Carrigy; Tessa Tiernan (0-3, 3f), Una Clarke (0-1, f), Clodagh Lohan (0-2); Emma Howlin, Caoimhe Lohan (0-3, 1f), Rebecca O’Kane.

Subs- Sarah Farrell (senior) for C Shaw (27 mins); Saidbh Nerney for K Devlin (44 mins); Sarah Farrell (junior) for E Howlin (50 mins), Tove Reilly for T Tiernan (57 mins); Abby Macko for E Hogan (58 mins).

Muckalee - Niamh McDowell; Amy Nolan, Eadaoin Cody, Roisin Hanlon; Clodagh Hanlon, Edel Coonan, Sarah Brennan; Ellen Lawlor, Kelly Comerford; Kate Purcell (0-3), Rebecca Roche (0-1), Hazel Moore (0-1); Aoife Dunne, Laura McDowell (0-2), Katie Nolan (0-3, 2f).

Subs: Clara Doheny (2-1) for S Brennan (half-time); Amy Ring for A Nolan (43 mins); Grace Buggy (1-0) for R Hanlon (56 mins); Denise Comerford (0-1) for L McDowell (58 mins).

Referee - Barry Redmond (Wexford).