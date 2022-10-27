Search

27 Oct 2022

It's a huge day for the club- Blacks and Whites manager Eddie Scally

The junior championship winning Blacks and Whites side. Picture: Willie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

27 Oct 2022 4:56 PM

It was a thrilling finale to the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Final at the weekend but Blacks and Whites finished the better to take the title.
Blacks and Whites manager Eddie Scally admitted that they made it tough for themselves but also thought that his side were the better team throughout.

“We’ve been doing this all year and we’ve been making it difficult for ourselves, we were in control of that game for long periods but in the last seven or eight minutes our strength in depth really told and our bigger players stood up and helped us over the line.

“We were big underdogs coming into the game but not by ourselves.”

Blacks and Whites led for the majority of the opening half and Scally confirmed that it was their plan to make a bright start against a younger Windgap outfit.

“We just felt that if Windgap got a run on us that they could do damage and we needed to stay in the game so the ideal scenario for us was to get into the lead.

“We had to fly into the game and they all flew into it from the start and the goal just before half-time was fortunate enough and we were lucky to bury it but what a time to get a goal as well as it was literally the last puck of the first half.”

Windgap levelled the game in the final few minutes but it was at this stage, when Blacks and Whites superior experience kicked in as they saw the game out in the final few minutes.

Scally added: “This is what happens when you have rally experienced players and with the likes of Michael Maloney, Paul Murphy, Martin Kelly and Joe Kelly in our team, this could be their last championship campaign and that’s what’s going through their heads.”

“Then there’s other lads who think they have another 20 years in their bodies and we kept fighting and fighting and we got what we deserved in the end.”

The general manager of Gowran Park racecourse has found the time to manage the junior winners over the last four years and he credits the club for placing him in charge of the team while also noting that Leinster is a big aim.

“It means everything to the club and it was a huge gamble by them bringing me in as I’m a football manager and I’m a football man at heart.

“They brought me in four years ago and they wanted me to get them back to Nowlan Park and competitive again.

“We won three trophies this year and it took four years to get to this level and we are going to enjoy this one.

“Genuinely I said it at training on Wednesday night and I told them we’d be back the week after the county final preparing for the Leinster Championship and that’s where we are.”

