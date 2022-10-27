St Martins on top in Under 19 C Hurling Final

County Final Day is a special occasion in any club’s calendar and it was a special occasion for the St Martin’s and Tullaroan u-19’s.

The Revise.ie u-19C County Final was the opening game ahead of the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final on the 16th October last at UPMC Nowlan Park.

There was nothing between the sides in the first half but it was the St Martin’s men who proved stronger over the 60 minutes and were deserving winners in the end.

It was Tullaroan, however, who opened the scoring when Gearoid Dunne stood over a placed ball and easily coverted the free in the second minute.

Moments later, St Martin’s captain Oisin Kelly, capitalised on a wayward Tullaroan handpass to put his side on the scoreboard. Not to be outdone, Gearoid Dunne again pointed for the men in green and white, his second of the afternoon.

St Martin’s went on the attack and Ross Dowling, with a clever hand pass over his shoulder, found Jamie Morrissey in the clear. Morrissey had a clear run on goal but credit to Tullaroan goalkeeper Niall Holland as he pulled off a super save and Oisin Kelly converted the resultant 65.

A lovely pass from Matthew Bolger to Jamie Morrissey saw the Muckalee men start to pull away as Jamie sent the sliotar over the bar in the 14th minute.

This was followed quickly by a point from Ross Dowling as he found himself on the end of a Tullaroan clearance which was blocked by Russell Kealy.

How quickly the tables can turn because all of a sudden and in the space of 80 seconds, Tullaroan scored 1-2, much to the delight of their supporters.

A rare mistake by the St Martin’s defence was pounced on by Gearoid Dunne and with only one thing on his mind, Dunne buried the ball in the back of the net.

Not 30 seconds later, Bill Walton ran onto a breaking ball and pointed with ease and the Tullaroan men were a point up.

Colin Hayes took a short puckout from his keeper and the St Martin’s men worked the ball up the field from Micheal Keane to Ross Dowling out on the wing.

Dowling saw Russell Kealy in a better scoring position and Russell’s point saw the sides draw level.

In the 25th minute, St Martin’s Conor Dooley was the first to react to a long lineball into open space and with no one in front of him, he bore down on goal and there was no hesitation as he struck the sliotar to the back of the net.

Having opened the first half scoring, both sides’ top scorers, Oisin Kelly and Gearoid Dunne, also closed out the half and St Martin’s went into the break with a two point advantage.

Gearoid Dunne was again called on to stand over a placed ball in the opening minutes of the second half and his point reduced the deficit to one.

First half goal scorer, Conor Dooley, was instrumental in setting up captain Oisin Kelly for a fine point in the 37th minute before pointing himself following a great pass from Jamie Morrissey.

The St Martin’s forwards were working well together now and in the 47th minute a high ball was dropped in front of Jamie Morrissey.

Niall Holland was the last line of defence and came off his line to meet Morrissey but the forward shortened the hurl and popped it over the goalie’s head to the back of the net.

Tullaroan were in need of a score – Gearoid Dunne went looking for a second goal in the 49th minute but Niall Shore defended well and Gearoid had to settle for a point instead.

Josh Tallis put two over in quick succession, giving the Tullaroan men some hope but St Martin’s responded with points from Jamie Morrissey and Oisin Kelly, Oisin’s point coming from a Niall Shore long-range free in the 60th minute.

The final whistle blew and St Martins were County Champions, adding to their League title won earlier in the summer.

St Martin’s: Niall Shore, Colin Hayes, Ciaran Nolan, Cormac Quirke, Tadhg Gill, Cathal Keegan, Matthew Bolger, Micheal Keane, Luke Burke, Oisin Kelly (0-8, 0-3f, 0-2 ‘65), Russell Kealy (0-1), Conor Dooley (1-1), Sean Hunt, Jamie Morrissey (1-3), Ross Dowling (0-1).

Subs: Aaron Farrell, Patrick Coughlan.

Tullaroan: Niall Holland, Richard Delaney, Tom Dillon, Dill Coogan, Padraig O;Mahoney, Eamon Og Holland, Charlie Cleere, Aaron Russell, Paul Og Mulligan (0-1), Billy Keogh, Cillian Brennan, Gearoid Dunne (1-7, 0-4f), Bill Walton (0-1), James Cash, Josh Tallis (0-2).

Subs: Liam Walsh, James Walton.

Referee: Eoin Maher (Mullinavat)