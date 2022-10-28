The power of youth crucial to Danesfort’s quick return to senior level

It’s been a manic year for Niall Bergin. He managed the Kilkenny minor hurling team before taking over Danesfort at the end of July and his just reward arrived on Sunday afternoon.

The O’Loughlin Gaels clubman couldn’t hide his delight after a crazy game of hurling.

“I’m delighted, it was a crazy game and it was an unbelievably high standard I thought with some great scores on both sides,” he said.

“Thomastown to their credit fought back many times in the second half and even towards the end of extra-time they kept coming and showed a lot of character but I’m just thrilled for our lads as there is serious heart and fight in that team and it came out in abundance there today.”

The Danesfort boss lauded the character his side showed in digging out a result in extra-time after they lost the lead at the end of normal time.

“The way we performed in extra-time shows the character that’s in those guys and at the end of full-time we just regrouped and I told them there’s another 20 minutes and to give it everything you have and in fairness they started really fast in extra-time and that really stood to us as we had that cushion throughout.”

Richie Hogan really stood up to the mark for Danesfort and he scored 12 points in total, but apart from the scoring he was involved in any good play from the champions.

He added that it was a dream way to get over the line.

“That’s a dream final and we deserved to win it a couple of times and Thomastown just kept coming back at us and it’s brilliant.

“The younger lads were fantastic and I’m just proud of them all as it’s such a fantastic win and hopefully we kick on now.”

Hogan has seen the ups and downs since they last won the intermediate crown in 2011 and he knows they have to enjoy the good days when they come along.

“These are hugely special days and we are a very small club,” he said.

“We’ve had some great days maybe 10 or 15 years ago and we’ve found senior very difficult the last time we were up but we stuck in there and we stayed for a good few years and it’s a brilliant day for us and we’ll cherish this for a while, that’s for sure.”

The Kilkenny star also paid tribute to the impact of the younger generation of players that have helped the club back to the top table.

“We were probably asking 17 or 18 year olds to do a job against senior teams so it was probably no harm that we went down to Intermediate for the two years so the lads could develop and they were incredible today, the likes of Ben Whitty, Des Dunne, Colm Phelan and anyone that’s under 24 or 25, they were all incredible there today.

“This is Danesfort’s day and we are so proud to get the win.”

Like Hogan, Paul Murphy is another one of the more experienced Danesfort stalwarts and he tried to sum up the game.

“It’s hard to get your head around it at the moment as the extra-time was manic and everyone felt jaded after the 60 minutes so to turn around and go again for another 20 is some effort.

“Thomastown were with us all the way and we just finished with the last few scores but both teams emptied the tank and at the end there, lads were dropping all over the pitch and it was an incredible game to be involved in.”

After Shamrocks claimed senior glory in their 50th year as a club, it was Danesfort’s turn to celebrate an iconic milestone after they won the championship on their 100th anniversary.

Murphy acknowledges that the timing was perfect for the club to go back senior.

“There’s no real fairytale in sport as it usually ends in heartbreak and you just have to look at Thomastown there, we knew there was a lot of emotion in the club with it being our 100th year and we knew we had to go out and do our job and then we could be emotional.

“It is an incredible year to win the championship though as the club has done a lot of work remembering the 100 years so no better time for us to go back senior.”