Kilkenny clubs enjoy big cup weekend

There was plenty of cup action in Kilkenny at the weekend as a number of teams attempted to advance to the next round of the LFA O’Neills Junior Cup.

There was one all Kilkenny clash as Bridge United and Callan United met in Goresbridge.

The Premier division rivals produced a high scoring affair that went along expected lines with the hosts running out big 5-2 winners and thus continuing a disappointing start to the season for Callan as they’ve also lost all three league games thus far.

Elsewhere it was the battle of the United's when Thomastown played host to Shelbourne United and in a five goal thriller it was the Kilkenny side that came out on top.

Nathan Sherry gave Thomastown an early lead but it was quickly cancelled out by their Wexford opponents.

Adam Power then scored from the penalty spot as Thomastown took a 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

The knockout cup clash stayed that way until second half stoppage time where Power doubled his tally and extended his side’s lead.

Shelbourne hit back almost immediately but time had run out on them as Thomastown sealed their place in the next round.

There was two other games played on Sunday with mixed results for the Kilkenny sides.

In the second Kilkenny v Wexford clash, city side Evergreen faced Wexford Bohs and came away with a 3-1 victory.

The game was only four minutes old when Mikey Drennan opened his side’s account.

The game had barely restarted when Ben Hickey added a second and it looked like Evergreen could score as many goals as they wanted.

Wexford Bohs got a goal back before the break but Evergreen confirmed the 3-1 success when Dylan Hunston put his name on the scoresheet.

Unlike the other games, there wasn’t as much luck for Ormonde Villa who were outclassed by Dublin side Hardwicke FC in a 4-0 defeat.

The draw for the next round was made after the weekend’s action and it sees Lions AFC or Monread FC face St Aengus FC or Coill Dubh Ath, Bridge United against St Ita’s AFC, Freebooters AFC V Vale Wanderers, Evergreen FC V Clonmullion FC or Athy Town and Balbriggan FC V Thomastown United.

All those games are scheduled to take place on the weekend of November 20.

As well as the cup fare, there was some league action in Kilkenny where Evergreen C had a 3-0 win at home to Freshford Town in the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League and East End United had a 3-1 success over Evergreen 46 in the Junior Division 3 League.



