Determined Clara claim championship honours

Ballyragget was the venue for the Revise.ie u-19E County Final last Saturday.

With a number of games being called off following heavy rain, the Ballyragget pitch, while heavy underfoot, was in good condition and the game proceeded without a hitch.

With each side dominating at different stages, it was difficult to predict the eventual winners but Clara’s determination got them over the line in a thoroughly enjoyable county final.

Fenians went for the jugular right from throw-in as Darragh McCormack looked to raise the green flag after 25 seconds but Cian Kelly had other ideas and pulled off a great save. Spurred on by Cian’s save, Clara went on the attack but only as far as Jerry Henderson.

Henderson, who was solid throughout the 60 minutes, intercepted a Clara pass and sent the ball up the line to Niall Mackey.

Niall offloaded to Tomas Sharkey and Fenians were on the scoreboard following a lovely passage of play.

Clara responded with four points in four minutes – two of those points coming from Harry Boyle while Ned Langton put one over following a pass from captain Conor Cody – the fourth was converted by Conor Hoyne.

In the ninth minute, Fenians Owen Sumner, who covered some serious ground throughout, got on the end of a pass from captain Adam Duggan and his strike soared over the black spot. However, it would be another 12 minutes before Fenians scored again as Clara went through a purple patch, scoring eight points without answer.

Clara took control and Harry Boyle went for goal but credit to Billy Garrett who pulled off a super save at close range. Clara drove on undeterred and the eight points followed – two long-range points from captain Conor Cody, aided by the wind, were inspirational.

Conor Hoyne stood over three placed balls and pointed with accuracy. Rory Glynn was introduced for Clara in the 15th minute and his first touch went over the bar and Glynn followed it up with another in the 20th minute.

In the 21st minute, Conor Hoyne worked the ball up the middle to Adam Harding and Harding spotted Harry Boyle making a run off his right – a quick pass to Harry and Harry had another point to his name.

Fenians regrouped and with some great defending dominated the last 10 minutes of the half, outscoring their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 to narrow the gap to two points. It started with a pass from Jerry Henderson to Owen Sumner.

Summer went on the run, drawing the Clara defenders – he offloaded to Darragh McCormack who put over his first. Tomas Sharkey kept the scoreboard ticking over with three from placed balls.

A free deep in Clara territory was taken by Fenians captain Adam Duggan – he drove the ball low into Regan Downey in the corner and Regan turned and pointed.

In the final play of the half, there was a scramble for a loose ball outside the Clara square.

A hopball ensued and Darragh McCormack broke free with the sliotar and rattled the back of the Clara net.

The second half was a spirited affair with both sides battling hard but Clara never relinquished their lead despite the efforts of the Fenian men.

Darragh McCormack opened the scoring from a Rory Garrett pass in the 34th minute.

Conor Hoyne, immense throughout responded for his Clara side. Paddy Cullen sent in a high ball to Darragh McCormack in the corner and a crossfield pass to Owen Sumner in the 37th minute would be Fenians last score until the final quarter.

As in the first half, Clara had another purple patch and kept Fenians scoreless for the guts of 18 minutes.

During that period, we saw some great scores from Nick O’Keeffe, Harry Boyle, Conor Hoyne and two more from Rory Glynn with assists from Ned Langton who had a great second half.

Eventually Fenians found their rhythm again and went on the attack.

Cathal Phelan got in on the action and, taking a pass from a Tomas Sharkey placed ball, popped it over the bar.

Points from an Adam Duggan long range free and Jack Walsh brought us to the 58th minute.

A couple of positional changes saw Rory Garrett move forward and it paid off as in the 59th minute, he won a Clara puckout and as his point soared over the posts there was only a point in it.

Clara weren’t going to relinquish their lead at this stage as Conor Cody led the charge and worked the ball up the field until it eventually reached Sean Carrigan.

Sean’s first point of the game, in injury time, proved crucial as it meant Fenians needed a goal to clinch the title.

Tomas Sharkey reduced the deficit again to one as he converted a free in the 34th minute but Sean Carrigan again stepped up and when Conor Cody dropped in a placed ball in front of the Fenians goal, Sean raised the white flag to give his side a two-point lead and the victory.

FT Clara 0-20, Fenians 1-15.

Clara: Cian Kelly, Tommy Delaney, Zach Lawlor, Alex McDonald, Noelie O’Brien, Conor Cody (capt) (0-2), Ben Murphy, Conor Hoyne (0-5, 0-3f), Conor Booth, Boru Bergin, Ned Langton (0-1), Adam Harding, Harry Boyle (0-5), Sean Carrigan (0-2), Nick O’Keeffe (0-1).

Subs: Rory Glynn (0-4) for Boru Bergin, Alex Firbank for Alex McDonald, Dillon Cummins for Noelie O’Brien, Luke Dunne for Conor Booth.

Fenians: Billy Garrett, Evan Ryan, Padraig O’Grady, Jerry Henderson, Darragh O’Grady, Adam Duggan (capt) (0-1f), Rory Garrett (0-1), Paddy Cullen, Owen Sumner (0-3), Niall Mackey, Tomas Sharkey (0-5, 0-4f), Jack Walsh (0-1), Darragh McCormack (1-2), Cathal Phelan (0-1), Regan Downey (0-1).

Subs: Sam Murphy for Owen Sumner.

Ref: Anthony Barcoe (Blacks and Whites).