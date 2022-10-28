Skala the saviour as Kilkenny hold nerve to beat Waterford

The Kilkenny Men’s Irish Hockey Trophy campaign continued after a hard-fought victory against Waterford.

Having met previously in the McBride Cup, where Kilkenny won 3-1, Waterford were out for revenge.

Memories of their previous loss drove Waterford on early in the game as they dominated the opening quarter. Kilkenny were pegged back and defended valiantly until the 15 minute mark, when the pressure eventually told.

Waterford imposed themselves on the Kilkenny hit out and pounced when Emmett Hughes coughed up possession at the top of his own circle. Ben McInerney seized on this uncharacteristic error to slot the ball past Marek Skala. The strike was blistering, leaving the Kilkenny ’keeper with no chance.

At the quarter break Waterford looked in complete control. They dominated in all positions, with Kilkenny battling bravely against the waves of Waterford attacks.

However, the break in play allowed Kilkenny to regroup and get back to the basics.



Simple possession and passing allowed Kilkenny to gain a foothold in the game and break Waterford’s rhythm.

From this platform, Kilkenny gradually grew into the game and captain Billy McEnery snuck a goal to draw level at the half time break. After good work down the left Eamonn Walsh cut an angled ball across the Waterford circle. The precision of the pass allowed the waiting McEnery to tap home at the back post. One of the easiest goals he will ever score, McEnery’s effort left the teams tied at 1-1 at half-time.

Spurred on by that score Kilkenny hit the ground running on the restart and dominated the opening exchanges of the second half. Veteran Alec Barrett combined with Kevin McKeon to make space and cause Waterford a headache down the right wing.

It was McKeon’s immense pressure that resulted in a Kilkenny short corner. Barrett took the responsibility of dispatching the short corner, making it 2-1 to Kilkenny.



Waterford could see their cup chances fading and so took the game by the scruff of the neck. They threw everything at the Kilkenny defence, with David Quinn a constant threat to Kilkenny.

Yet it was Kilkenny who scored next. Again, Barrett picked up the ball on the end line and drilled a ball to the arriving Dave McClure. With the deftest of touches, he slotted the ball past the stranded Waterford ’keeper.



At that stage Kilkenny thought they were home and hosed but, rather than pushing on and scoring a fourth and possibly a fifth goal, the Cats switched off and allowed Waterford to get back on level terms, two quick fire goals bringing the game back to 3-3.

With five minutes to go Waterford were suddenly in the ascendancy, but their momentum was halted by the elements as a change in weather conditions brought about a four-minute delay in proceedings.

Once again Kilkenny’s cup run hinged on a one-on-one shootout.

Skala, the hero from the previous round, once again came to the fore. He saved Waterford’s first three attempts, while Hughes, McEnery and Barrett slotted their efforts away.

The game was over and Kilkenny had secured a great victory, albeit a slightly fortunate one.

Kilkenny - Marek Skala, Alex Firbank, Liam Richardson, Andy Atkinson, Emmett Hughes, Simon Creane, Stu Bradley, Louis Bourke, Evan Hughes, Billy McEnery, Eddie Healy, Alec Barrett, Dave McClure, Eamonn Walsh, Kevin McKeon, Kieren Delaney.