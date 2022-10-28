Search

28 Oct 2022

Four Kilkenny players named on all-star hurling team

Four Kilkenny players named on all-star hurling team

Kilkenny's All-Star winners for 2022. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

28 Oct 2022 9:49 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have received four PWC All-Star awards after Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid were rewarded for stellar seasons with the Cats.

O'Loughlin Gaels club mates Butler and Lawlor as well as Adrian Mullen were all picking up their maiden awards.

In contrast, full forward on the team TJ Reid was picking up an all-star for the sixth time as the former hurler of the year added to his collection.

Three in a row All-Ireland winners Limerick led the way with seven award winners while Clare (David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell) and Galway (Paraic Mannion) were also represented.

PWC All-Star Hurling Team 2022

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin, Limerick) (Previous winner in 2020)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick) (Previous winner 2018, 2021)

7. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway) (Previous winner 2017, 2018)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)

9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)

12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Clare)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick) (Previous winner 2019, 2020)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny) (Previous winner 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020)

15. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (Previous winner 2013, 2020, 2021)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media