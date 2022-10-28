Four Kilkenny players named on all-star hurling team

Kilkenny's All-Star winners for 2022. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have received four PWC All-Star awards after Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid were rewarded for stellar seasons with the Cats.
O'Loughlin Gaels club mates Butler and Lawlor as well as Adrian Mullen were all picking up their maiden awards.
In contrast, full forward on the team TJ Reid was picking up an all-star for the sixth time as the former hurler of the year added to his collection.
Three in a row All-Ireland winners Limerick led the way with seven award winners while Clare (David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell) and Galway (Paraic Mannion) were also represented.
PWC All-Star Hurling Team 2022
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin, Limerick) (Previous winner in 2020)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick) (Previous winner 2018, 2021)
7. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh, Galway) (Previous winner 2017, 2018)
8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare)
9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick) (Previous winner 2020, 2021)
12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Clare)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick) (Previous winner 2019, 2020)
14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny) (Previous winner 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020)
15. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (Previous winner 2013, 2020, 2021)
