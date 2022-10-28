Kilkenny's Mikey Butler named Young Hurler of the Year

Kilkenny's Mikey Butler signed off on an incredible debut inter-county season after he was named the PWC Young Hurler of the Year at the annual end of season even in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

The 22 year old burst onto the scene in a campaign that saw Brian Cody's team crowned Leinster Champions for a third successive year as well as narrowly falling to Limerick in the All-Ireland Final in July.

From an individual point of view, it was a remarkable rise for Butler whose stand out display arrived in the All-Ireland Semi-Final victory over Clare when he kept Tony Kelly scoreless.

Butler saw off stiff competition from Cork's Kieran Joyce and Kilkenny teammate Eoin Cody who was looking to win the award for a third successive year.

Butler's success means the accolade has remained on Noreside for the last four seasons after Shamrocks pair Cody (2020 and 2021) and Adrian Mullen (2019) won it previously.

Kilkenny were also represented in the nominations for the Hurler of the Year but TJ Reid was unable to add to his 2015 gong as Limerick wing back Diarmaid Byrnes deservedly took the spoils.