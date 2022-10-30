Monkstown inflict heavy home defeat on out-of-sorts Cats

League leaders Monkstown made the trip down the M9 to Foulkstown for the latest round of Leinster League action.

Monkstown hold real league ambitions, while Kilkenny are hopeful of a top four finish.

With the ambition of both sides coupled with the quality players contained it had all of the makings of an entertaining contest.

However, the game petered out into a one-sided affair where Kilkenny errors, indiscipline and indecision made it all to easy for their visitors.

Kilkenny and Monkstown alike were missing a host of players, however both fielded strong sides.

The hosts started very positively and, with ambition in their attacking play, they went on the hunt for an early settling score.

A break up the wing by Sam Smyth gave great platform for attack.

However, as was the theme for the day, a poorly executed and needless grubber kick afforded possession to the visitors.

Through their experienced fullback, Danny Riordan, Monkstown returned the kick deep into Kilkenny territory.

From the lineout the Cats looked to clear their lines, but the kick was charged down and the visitors scored a try.

Kilkenny responded in superb fashion. After a fantastic break, a Jack Walsh pass to Podge Mahon was slapped down, preventing a certain try. The offending Monkstown player saw yellow. From the penalty Kilkenny scored through Gary Dunne, with Hugh Corkery landing the conversion.

Monkstown responded in the 40th minute with a long-range penalty to leave the half-time score 8-7.



In the second half the home side imploded. A weakened scrum and poor discipline for repeated scrum infringements afforded the visitors a penalty try, taking the score to 15-7.

Further scrum issues saw a second penalty try follow in the 63rd minute.

Monkstown got their final score in the 72nd minute, after taking advantage of a mix-up in the Kilkenny defence, allowing a player to kick through and get the simplest of scores.

Coach David O’Connor will certainly be looking at the causation of the under par performance and will work to find fixes throughout.



The players showed ambition, but poor discipline saw four yellow cards.

No doubt the players will be looking to make amends's and try to build for the next tie, away to Boyne on November 12.

Despite the poor team performance, two Kilkenny men stood up and showed their mettle.

Liam Phelan and Gary Dunne were exceptional, giving a gritty and hard performance.

Elsewhere Wes Carter was solid closely followed by Joe Manuel who worked hard but was lacking support from other quarters to enable him to make any meaningful impact.