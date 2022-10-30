Search

30 Oct 2022

Monkstown inflict heavy home defeat on out-of-sorts Cats

Monkstown 27 Kilkenny 7

Monkstown inflict heavy home defeat on out-of-sorts Cats

Action from the Kilkenny v Monkstown game at Foulkstown. Picture: Mark Desmond

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

30 Oct 2022 3:45 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

League leaders Monkstown made the trip down the M9 to Foulkstown for the latest round of Leinster League action.
Monkstown hold real league ambitions, while Kilkenny are hopeful of a top four finish.

With the ambition of both sides coupled with the quality players contained it had all of the makings of an entertaining contest.
However, the game petered out into a one-sided affair where Kilkenny errors, indiscipline and indecision made it all to easy for their visitors.

Kilkenny and Monkstown alike were missing a host of players, however both fielded strong sides.

The hosts started very positively and, with ambition in their attacking play, they went on the hunt for an early settling score.

A break up the wing by Sam Smyth gave great platform for attack.

However, as was the theme for the day, a poorly executed and needless grubber kick afforded possession to the visitors.

Through their experienced fullback, Danny Riordan, Monkstown returned the kick deep into Kilkenny territory.

From the lineout the Cats looked to clear their lines, but the kick was charged down and the visitors scored a try.

Kilkenny responded in superb fashion. After a fantastic break, a Jack Walsh pass to Podge Mahon was slapped down, preventing a certain try. The offending Monkstown player saw yellow. From the penalty Kilkenny scored through Gary Dunne, with Hugh Corkery landing the conversion.

Monkstown responded in the 40th minute with a long-range penalty to leave the half-time score 8-7.

In the second half the home side imploded. A weakened scrum and poor discipline for repeated scrum infringements afforded the visitors a penalty try, taking the score to 15-7.

Further scrum issues saw a second penalty try follow in the 63rd minute.

Monkstown got their final score in the 72nd minute, after taking advantage of a mix-up in the Kilkenny defence, allowing a player to kick through and get the simplest of scores.

Coach David O’Connor will certainly be looking at the causation of the under par performance and will work to find fixes throughout.

The players showed ambition, but poor discipline saw four yellow cards.

No doubt the players will be looking to make amends's and try to build for the next tie, away to Boyne on November 12.

Despite the poor team performance, two Kilkenny men stood up and showed their mettle.

Liam Phelan and Gary Dunne were exceptional, giving a gritty and hard performance.

Elsewhere Wes Carter was solid closely followed by Joe Manuel who worked hard but was lacking support from other quarters to enable him to make any meaningful impact.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media