Nolan leads the way as Muckalee secure historic Leinster Junior Final spot

In Tang on Saturday afternoon last in wind, rain and cold, the Ladies of Muckalee and St. Josephs warmed the afternoon with a game that will live long in the memory with as many twists and turns as a mountain pass.

A proverbial game of 2 halves, extra time and drama aplenty was eventually won by the Kilkenny senior champions who went one more than last year’s semi-final place and proved that football is alive and well in the hurling dominated county.

St. Josephs played their part and will rue the chance they had to claim that final spot but at the death there was no denying Muckalee who possibly showed the greater resolve and experience on a day when ladies football was the real winner.

As stated the game was a tale of two halves and the first 30 odd minutes belonged to St. Josephs as the hosts kept the momentum from last week going with a superb display in the opening moiety.

After a nervy start by both teams Josephs led at the quarter mark with points from Sile Kearney, Caoilinn Elliffe, Aoife Keegan and Elliffe again while Muckalee replied with white flags from a Katie Nolan free and Sarah Brennan from play but then the hosts got on top.

Kearney pointed after sister Niamh was denied a goal by a brilliant Niamh McDowell save, Karen Keegan pointed a free and then after Katie Purcell had pulled one back for Muckalee, a field long move was finished expertly to the net by Elliffe and she added a late point for good measure as Joeys led 1-7 to 0-3 at the break

Lauryn McDonnell and Sile Kearney added to that total on the restart and now the Westmeath ladies led by nine but Muckalee are and experienced and well drilled outfit and they were not for lying down.

Grace Buggy started the fightback and with wing forwards Katie Purcell and Hazel Moore dominating the Kilkenny side upped the ante.

Nolan with another free, two beauties from Laura McDowell and then a gift which Rebecca Roche converted and now just four separated the sides.

Josephs rallied and steadied the ship somewhat with Aine Maxwell pulling off a couple of fine saves in goal but it was mere respite as Nolan added another free before Kate Purcell levelled with a brilliant goal.

Amazingly the same player put Muckalee in front with the point of the half but in the 66th minute Josephs got a free and Karen Keegan levelled to send the game into added time as we all paused for breath.

Josephs got the perfect start when Sinead Robbins netted a wonderful goal and when Keegan added a point minutes later it looked as if they had weathered the storm but Muckalee were not done yet and after Nolan pulled one back she was again on the spot in the lee of the whistle to net the equalising goal as we headed for the last 10 minutes.

It proved the decisive moment as after the restart Muckalee took complete control with Nolan pointing and 2 goals from Roche and full back Eadoin Coady to finally seal the deal and when player of the match Nolan added the last point it was a flattering but deserved win for the Kilkenny girls after a thoroughly entertaining 90 odd minutes of all that is good in the game.

Muckalee will now go on to face O'Dwyers of Dublin in the Leinster Junior Championship Final.

Scorers

Muckalee: Katie Nolan (1-6, two frees), Kate Purcell (1-2), Rebecca Roche (1-1), Eadoin Coady (1-0), Laura McDowell (0-2), Grace Buggy and Sarah Brennan (0-1 each)

St. Josephs: Caoilinn Elliffe (1-3), Karen Keegan (two frees) and Sile Kearney (0-3 each), Sinead Robbins (1-0), Lauryn McDonnell and Aoife Keegan (0-1 each)

Teams

Muckalee: Niamh McDowell, Amy Nolan, Eadaoin Coady, Roisin Hanlon, Clodagh Hanlon, Edel Coonan, Sarah Brennan, Ellen Lawlor, Kelley Comerford, Kate Purcell, Rebecca Roche, Hazel Moore, Aoife Dunne, Laura McDowell, Katie Nolan.

Subs: Grace Buggy for Brennan H/T, Amy Menton for Dunne 42 mins, Denise Comerford for McDowell 63 mins, Dunne for Lawlor E/T.

St. Josephs: Aine Maxwell, Cliona McCormack, Orla Robbins, Eleanor Conway, Joyce Conway, Roisin Killian, Kayla McDonnell, Claire Conlon, Aoife Keegan, Lauryn McDonnell, Sinead Robbins, Karen Keegan, Sile Kearney, Caoilinn Elliffe, Niamh Kearney.

Subs: Ciara Daly for Claire Conlon 45 mins, Emer Killian for Kayla McDonnell, McDonnell for Daly 70 mins, Conlon for Joyce Conway 73 mins, Keelin Robbins for McCormack 78 mins.

Referee: Ciaran Groome