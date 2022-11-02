Under 21 Hurling- Late Holden goal does the trick for Thomastown

Goals from Jack and Conor Holden helped Thomastown claim a come from behind victory over Bennettsbridge in the under-21 Roinn A Hurling Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Inspired by 11 points from Ciaran Brennan, Bennettsbridge made most of the running, but they ran out of gas at the end as senior star Jack Holden netted his second goal of the game in the 58th minute.

The ’Bridge led by two points prior to Holden’s goal but the winners took control afterwards as Eddie Donnelly, Luke Connellan, Conor Holden and Peter McDonald all knocked over insurance points.

It was an even beginning to the game with the sides tied at 0-4 apiece after 11 minutes of play with Thomastown scores from Jack Holden, Luke Connellan and Peter McDonald cancelled out by efforts for Bennettsbridge from Ciaran Brennan and Jamie Harkin

The ’Bridge had a very strong breeze at their back in the opening period and they soon took command with seven points on the bounce between the 12th and 23rd minutes.

Ace free taker Ciaran Brennan got five of those points with the other two coming from the hurl of midfielder Harry Murphy.



Thomastown were very much the favourites to advance at the half-time break after the hosts got quickfire goals from Jack and Conor Holden.

The first goal arrived in the 27th minute when Jack Holden flicked the sliotar to the net after he seized upon a dropping Peter McDonald free.

Bennettsbridge replied with a Jamie Harkin point from distance but the ’Bridge were soon on the back foot again when Conor Holden got Thomastown’s second goal in a move that included more good play from Jack Holden and Peter McDonald.

As a result only the bare minimum separated the sides at the change of ends and when Peter McDonald knocked over the Thomastown equaliser in the 36th minute, there looked like there would only be one winner.

Bennettsbridge battled valiantly throughout the second period though and when they hit six of the next eight points to go 0-18 to 2-8 ahead, they looked in pole position to advance.

Points from Jack Holden and Luke Connellan kept Thomastown ticking away but with Brennan, Murphy and James Hughes all on target for the ’Bridge they looked to be on the right track.

A point by Jack Holden from a difficult angle in the 56th minute did get Thomastown back to within a score and after all Bennettsbridge’s good work against the sizeable elements, it was all to play for in the final few minutes.

Luke Connellan reduced the deficit even further with his third point from play and Thomastown’s bravery to stay at it paid off when Jack Holden scored a wonderful individual goal.

The ace Thomastown attacker picked up a loose ball and powered through a couple of Bennettsbridge challenges before scoring his second and Thomastown’s third goal.

Peter McDonald, Eddie Donnelly and Conor Holden followed up with a couple of quickfire points as Thomastown raced into a four point lead.

Bennettsbridge sub Paddy Walsh pointed late on but a goal was needed to turn the tide and it wasn’t forthcoming as Luke Connellan pointed the last score of the game as Thomastown won out on a 3-14 to 0-19 scoreline.

A big win in the end for a Thomastown side who had seven players that played a part in the previous week’s intermediate county final loss to Danesfort.

Teams & Scorers

Thomastown - Jack Holden (2-5, four frees), Conor Holden (1-1), Luke Connellan (0-4), Peter McDonald (0-3, two frees), Eddie Donnelly (0-1, one free)

Bennettsbridge - Ciaran Brennan (0-11, eight frees), Harry Murphy (0-4), Jamie Harkin (0-2), James Hughes, Paddy Walsh (0-1 each)

Thomastown - Diarmuid Galway; Oisin O’Reilly, Cian Moore, Peter Connellan; Naoise Dempsey, Eddie Donnelly, Pauric Kirwan; Peter McDonald, Liam Treacy; Luke Connellan, Luke McNena, Sean O’Keeffe; Zach Bay Hammond, Jack Holden, Conor Holden.

Subs: Rory Connellan for O’Keeffe h-t, Alex Cass for McNena h-t.

Bennettsbridge - Ben King; Kyle Ryan, Daniel Murphy, Joe Hughes; Ivan Kelly, Jamie Harkin, Gearoid Kent; Harry Murphy, Myles McGovern; James Hughes, Ciaran Brennan, Jack Campion; Timothy Kelly, Laurence Mahon, John Doyle.

Subs: Paddy Walsh for Doyle 46 mins.

Referee - Gay Rafter (Threecastles)