Under 21 Hurling- O'Loughlins on top in city derby

O’Loughlin Gaels got the better of near neighbours James Stephens in a rather one sided under-21 hurling championship quarter-final at St John’s Park.

Goals from Alex Sheridan and John McNamara helped O’Loughlin’s ease past a James Stephens side that relied on Eoin Guilfoyle for the majority of their scoring tally.

Guilfoyle pointed the Village into an opening minute lead but it was an advantage that only lasted less than 60 seconds after Alex Sheridan won a ball near the sideline. After a driving run he fired the ball to the net.

Guilfoyle then knocked over his only point from play before successive efforts from Conor Kelly gave O’Loughlin’s a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.

Guilfoyle continued to do all the scoring for the Village as he knocked over a free from halfway but the home side seemed to always have an answer with Kelly and Jack Sheridan maintaining a four point lead.

James Stephens were starting to grow into the game a bit more and with Mikey Kennedy and Jamie O’Keeffe both finding their range, only two points separated the sides (1-4 to 0-5).

Kelly’s fourth point of the half increased O’Loughlin’s lead to three but the sides were soon level for the first time when a flowing team move involving Cian Kenny and Paddy Keogh ended with Guilfoyle finding the net.

Kelly and Finn Hogan then pointed O’Loughlin’s back in front before Guilfoyle rounded off the scoring for the half with another well taken free.



Both teams also had goal chances before the half-time whistle but the defences remained tight as O’Loughlin’s took a 1-7 to 1-6 lead into the break.

The Gaels dominated the opening stages of the second half and within five minutes of the restart, they had already notched four points without reply.

It was at this stage that Alex Sheridan really came into his own and he added three points from play to his first half goal.

David Fogarty also got on the scoresheet with a long range free as O’Loughlin’s led 1-11 to 1-6.

Guilfoyle hit back with a 36th minute free but it wasn’t long before the winners hit another purple patch in scoring 1-2 on the spin.

John McNamara got the goal after he received a pass from Vincent O’Grady. With points either side of McNamara’s effort from Kelly and Jack Sheridan, O’Loughlin’s were in cruise control as they led 2-13 to 1-7.

The sides then swapped scores until O’Loughlin’s got their third goal of the game in the 54th minute. Mark Holohan offloaded to O’Grady who showed great poise and composure to release the ball to Alex Sheridan as he found the net for the second time.

Instead of throwing in the towel, James Stephens did rally before the end of the game and it was Guilfoyle who continued to lead the charge. After being out of luck on a couple of occasions, he finally got his goal when a 21 yard free found its way past Declan Murphy and a number of O’Loughlin’s players on a packed goal line.

Fogarty and Finn Hogan added on late points for O’Loughlin’s and they will now go forward to meet either Erin’s Own or Mooncoin in the semi-final with those two sides facing off this weekend.

Teams & Scorers

O’Loughlin Gaels - Alex Sheridan (2-3), Conor Kelly (0-7, six frees), John McNamara (1-0), Finn Hogan (0-3), David Fogarty (0-2, one free and one 65), Jack Sheridan (0-2)

James Stephens - Eoin Guilfoyle (1-8, seven frees), Ben Cantwell (1-0), Evan Buggy, Mikey Kennedy, Jamie O’Keeffe (0-1 each)

O’Loughlin Gaels - Declan Murphy; Donal O’Leary, Jamie Young, Harry O’Grady; Ben Tyrrell, David Fogarty, Ruaidhri Galwey; Niall Higgins, Mark Holohan; John McNamara, Conor Kelly, Finn Hogan; Alex Sheridan, Vincent O’Grady, Jack Sheridan.

Sub: Ben Kinchella for Tyrrell 56 mins.

James Stephens - Daniel Power; Cathal Mulhall, Sam McEvoy, Oisin Bateman; Paddy Keogh, Adam O’Connor, Eoin Daly; Evan Buggy, Mikey Kennedy, Eoin Guilfoyle, Cian Kenny, Shane Glynn; Sean McEvoy, Jamie O’Keeffe, Ben Cantwell.

Referee - Gay Rafter (Threecastles)