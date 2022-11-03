Search

03 Nov 2022

Under 13 Hurling- Strong second half lands cup for Clara

Clara 1-13 St Lachtains 0-14

Under 13 Hurling- Strong second half lands cup for Clara

Clara, winners of the Under-13 Roinn C championship

A powerful show after the restart helped the Clara under-13 hurlers claim the Roinn B honours after a tense battle with St Lachtain’s (Freshford) in Dunmore.

A very strong first half performance had Lachtain’s in the driving seat at half-time but early favourites Clara produced the goods at the end to turn things their way.

The Saints made great start to the game and led by Charlie Kavanagh, who registered some early scores, they took a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. Aaron Carrigan added a second for Clara just before Patrick O’Connor pointed for St Lachtain’s when he had a great chance of a goal.

The Clara boys added another score through a pointed free from team captain Padraig Meaney to leave two between the teams, but it was mostly St Lachtain’s who were on the attack at this point. With corner-forward Jamie Kavanagh full of running the Freshford men had a dangerous look about them.

Clara weren’t out of the game added another free through Meaney, while St Lachtain’s added four more points through Charlie Kavanagh (2), Cian Dalton and James Flynn.

That was enough to leave them five clear at half-time, however their lead could have been greater as they spurned some good goal chances (half-time: St Lachtain’s 0-9, Clara 0-4).

Clara were very quick to start the second half with a point from Michael Meaney before cutting the gap to the bare minimum when Ciaran Gibbons fired home a goal after some great work from Padraig Meaney, who carried the ball up the field.

Jamie Kavanagh was still causing problems for the Clara full-back line, creating some goal chances, but Lachtain’s were unlucky not to see any hit the net.

Going back on the attack Clara were awarded a free which was pointed by Meaney. Both sides continued to trade scores in this highly entertaining final, but a run of four unanswered Clara points ultimately proved the difference.

Charlie Kavanagh continued to lead the St Lachtain’s charge with his general play and scoretaking, but with Padraig Meaney winning the majority of ball coming his way and in return setting up a number of attacks for Clara the men in maroon got over the line in the end with the winning scores coming from Dara Leamy and Aaron Leamy.

In a game which could have gone either way it was Clara who ultimately took the spoils in what an entertaining encounter delivered by two class sides.

