03 Nov 2022

Gowran Athletic Club Stook Race returns for 2022

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

03 Nov 2022 3:14 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

Plans are advanced for the annual Gowran AC Stook Road Race for 2022.

This year’s race will be held on Sunday, November 13 in Dungarvan village, Co. Kilkenny. Although Stook did go ahead last year is was very much restricted due to Covid-19.

The aim for this year’s race to return to the glory days with large numbers of athletes running the 10 mile country championship race and the 10km, both taking in the challenging, but rewarding, Stook hill.

With the welcome return of the family friendly 5km run organisers expect the atmosphere to be electric with the excitement of the children at the start and the generous hospitality at the end line that the club and its friends has become famous for over the years.

Anyone who attended in the past will know that this race feels different, more intimate, almost like a large family gathering where everyone is part of the family.

Stook is the main annual fundraiser for Gowran AC and all money raised goes straight back into the athletics club to enable club athletes to grow and compete to reach their full potential, be it at local, regional, Leinster, nation and even international level.

All finishers of the 10 Mile race will receive the famous cowbells, a real collector’s item. Registration is now open on MyRunResults.com.

