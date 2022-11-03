Search

03 Nov 2022

Under 13 Hurling- Talented ’Lockes get the better of gallant Gowran

John Lockes 5-9 Young Irelands 0-3

A talented John Lockes (Callan) proved too strong for a gallant Young Irelands (Gowran) in this under-13 13-a-side county final.

The ’Lockes made a bright start and, after their first few attempts went wide, they registered their first score through Joe Nolan’s well-taken point.

They kicked on, and quickly got their first goal chance of the game when Michael Jackman brought out the best in Ollie Maher in the Young Irelands goal. Maher pulled off the first of some top drawer saves in what was a Man of the Match display by the young goalkeeper.

John Lockes did add a second point when centre-back Luke Molloy carried the ball very well up the field and slotted over from 50 yards. Young Irelands opened their scoring when Gearoid Farrell collected a loose ball in the Callan defence and quickly put the ball over the bar.

However, the Callan side went on then to get the next four points of the game and start to pull away from Young Irelands.

There was one point each from play for Aaron Murphy and Michael Jackman and two from placed balls for Hamish Carey before MJ Carroll got a second on the board for Young Irelands from a free.

At half-time John Lockes, who had been playing against the breeze, looked to be going well with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

The leaders quickly set the tone from the restart when Conor O’Leary finished to the net from the rebound after Ollie Maher pulled off another great save to deny the lively Aaron Murphy. With an appetite for goals the Callan boys added two more, the scores coming from the wristy Michael Jackman and Aaron Murphy.

Young Irelands got another score from John Brennan to bring their tally to 0-3 but this Callan side continued to drive forward relentlessly with the finish line clearly in sight. Joe Nolan added one more goal while scores from placed balls and points from play brought the John Lockes’ final tally to 4-10.

The winners had very strong displays all over the field with Luke Molloy, Sean Henriques, Hamish Carey, Michael Jackman and Aaron Murphy all doing well. Young Irelands, to their credit, battled hard all night and will build on their display for future challenges.

