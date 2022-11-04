Goals galore as sharp Stephens claim Under 13 Roinn A county crown

A fast start provided the perfect platform for victory as James Stephens helped themselves to the Roinn A title after a high-scoring battle with John Lockes (Callan).

The Village, who were strong favourites, had something of a dream start in Dunmore as they raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead in the opening minutes, the big score coming from Ruairi Power.

The ’Lockes recovered from this early setback and got going, matching James Stephens all over the field, and the scoreboard, for the remainder of the opening half.

After the James Stephens goal, points were exchanged through Eoghan Cassin for John Lockes and Jack Mulcahy for James Stephens. Brion Walsh added a point for the winners when he pounced on a loose sideline ball and pointed from 45 yards.

The ’Lockes kept on battling, and with Glen O’Sullivan playing at full-forward they started to feed him with more ball as he caused all sorts of problems with his skill and physicality on the square. The Callan men added two more points through Liam Corcoran frees, while James Stephens added a free of their own through Ruairi Power to leave a wind-assisted Village with a six-point lead at the break (1-7 to 0-4).

The city side opened the scoring in the second half with a Power point scored from a very tight angle, but John Lockes got what they and the game needed when Sean Morrissey found the net after a goalmouth scramble to cut the gap to four points.

From the puck-out the Callan side went back on the attack, winning 65 which was converted by Liam Corcoran - there was now just a puck of a ball in it.



That pressed James Stephens into action and they went on the attack, starting a goal-fest with two big strikes from Jayden Maher and Paul Millea. They were a little unlucky not to add a third straight away when an Eoin McDermott chance went over the bar.

John Lockes added another point through a Morrissey free but things looked grim when James Stephens added more goals through raiding midfielder Brion Walsh and sub Ethan Hogan Eyre, leaving the scoreline at 5-9 to 1-7 and James Stephens in dreamland.

What happened next was testament to the effort and hard work put in by John Lockes all through the game. Rather than throw in the towel they doubled their efforts and scored three goals in the last five minutes through Sean Morrissey (2) and Sean Corcoran to put real pressure on the Village. The ’Lockes were unlucky not to add a fourth too, as a ground strike unleashed in front of goal flashed wide.

It made for a dramatic finale, but the Village held on to be crowned champions.