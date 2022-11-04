Get set for the Medieval Mile challenge

It wouldn’t be Yulefest without a little running!
The ever popular Medieval Mile comes back to the Marble City this year, with Kilkenny City Harriers organising the festive dash through the city streets.
The Harriers are delighted to be back in partnership with Kilkenny Co Council and Yulefest Kilkenny.
All in the club are looking forward to seeing the streets come alive with runners and walkers alike for this family-friendly event which will be held under the twinkle of Christmas lights.
Registration is open on kch.ie or popupraces but be quick! The first 350 people to register will get a special race T-shirt.
