Senan’s ready to welcome Leinster to Mountain View

While another busy weekend of action saw a plethora of Kilkenny athletes put their talents to the test at a variety of events in locations from Dublin to Atlanta, closer to home the finishing touches were being put in place for a major provincial competition in Mountain View.

Leinster Cross-Country

Following on from the massive success of last year’s Leinster Cross-Country Championships, the Mountain View venue at Ballyhale is all set to welcome the province’s best athletes for another round this Saturday.

Hosted by St Senan’s AC, Mountain View proprietor Bea O’Grady is looking forward to more of the same excitement that entertained both spectators and athletes last year. This former golf course has turned out to be a fantastic cross-country venue, and last year attracted the attention of not only those who competed, but Athletics Ireland too.

The course consists of three loops, ranging from 1km to just under 2km, and will see athletes from under-9 to senior levels compete. Kilkenny are currently four points ahead of Meath as the race for the best overall cross-country county title ramps up.

The county will have teams in all age groups, with the girls’ under-17 and both under-13 teams expected to perform very well. There is a dearth of talent in the county at the moment and a host of medal winners are expected across individual, club and team levels.

This year a team of 12 senior women will also take part. The number of competitive senior women now competing in the county has risen of late, with many former juveniles now making the transition to senior level. The men’s team will consist of over 20 athletes, the most the county has had for many years.

The event starts at 11.10am with the under-9 races for girls and boys. The under-11 championships start at 11.30am. Teas, coffees and some hot food will be available from this time.

Marathon Fever

Last weekend marathon fever reached its climax in Ireland. For months, scores of athletes across the nation have put in countless hours and kilometres of training that culminated in the Dublin City Marathon. This event also doubles up as the national marathon championships, a competition that is always keenly contested and carries enormous prestige.

Martin Hoare (Celbridge) claimed his first ever AAI national marathon championship title at Sunday’s marathon. The race was won by Taoufik Allam (Morocco) in a time of 2:11:30 with Hoare finishing seventh overall in a time of 2:20:22, a new personal best. The national women’s title went to Courtney Maguire (Clonmel), who crossed the line in a time of 2:32:52.

First Kilkennyman home was Graham Bourne (Kilkenny City Harriers - KCH) who recorded a time of 2:43:12 to finish in 105th place overall out of almost 25,000 competitors. The ever-smiling Bourne managed to beam through the 20-mile mark as supporters urged him along. His clubmate Paul Moran was the second Kilkennyman home in a time of 2:55.

Maria Griffin had a great career as a competitive athlete. As a masters athlete competing in the over 50s she finished ninth out of 728 athletes in this category. Her time of 3:18 put her in the top 10% of the total finishers.

With clubs from across the county fielding athletes scattered throughout the 25,000 that competed, there were ample competitors representing the county. The first Thomastown athlete home was Gerry Walsh, who recorded a time of 3:19. Gowran had Marty Moseley just ahead of him in a time of 3:02. John Joe Lawlor (St Joseph’s) as usual race-walked the course, completing the course under six hours. The top Kings River finisher was Dean Finn with a time of 3:29.

Grace makes NCAA

Meanwhile in the US, the cross-country season has been ramping up. After a series of invitational events, the conferences started at the weekend. These rounds are the pathway to the national cross-country, known as the NCAA Championships.

Kilkenny’s Grace Richardson, pictured here with her father Noel, is gearing up for NCAA action in the US

Kilkenny’s interest lay with Grace Richardson (KCH), who is on an academic scholarship with New York College in Manhattan.

The Occupational Therapy Masters student has been running well this season, and together with her New York College team-mates, finished third in the recent Division Three conference held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 6,000m race was won by Amory’s Annika Urban in a time of 21.14 with Richardson finishing an incredible fourth place out of 75 competitors. Her time of 21.48 saw her lead her NYU team into third in the team standings.

Richardson has been running well this season. Two weeks ago she finished seventh in the Connecticut Invitational.

While commenting afterwards that ‘the going was tough’ her race last weekend saw her much more at ease. Afterwards, she ‘felt comfortable throughout the race, much better than the last time out’.

While her scholarship is of an academic nature, Grace has only been too happy to apply her talents as a runner while at New York College, embracing every opportunity to train and compete, often joining older sister Aoibhe in training runs.

Grace’s season started off with a series of races in early September, with a fine win in the Yellowjacket Cross Country Invitational in a time of 22.39. She took her place on the line in the prestigious Lehigh Paul Short Run, finishing in a much faster time of 21.40 to come home 18th in a highly competitive field.

As Richardson improves with each race she can now look forward to the Division Three NCAA finals in Lansing, Michigan on November 19, the same weekend the National Senior Championships will be held in Donegal.

Shay McEvoy (KCH) took a rest from his conference event and watched his Tulsa team-mates easily qualify as a team at their home venue in Tulsa on Saturday.

McEvoy will be back in action on November 11 as the men of Tulsa contest the Midwest Regionals before hoping to head to the NCAA championships on November 19, the Division One event being held close to home in Oklahoma.