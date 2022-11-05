Kilkenny Soccer- Callan crash to heavy home loss

After the postponement of the two Maher Shield semi-finals involving River Rangers versus Evergreen and Bridge United versus St Canice’s, which were both scheduled to take place in Derdimus last Sunday, it resulted in a hugely restricted domestic league programme.

There were only two games on the male front with one game each in the junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division and the junior Division Three Emerald Tiles League.

The Premier Division tie saw bottom side Callan United play host to Laois outfit Clover United.

After previous losses to Thomastown United, Evergreen and Freebooters, the home side will have felt that they needed to take something from Sunday’s game.

Like the previous three games though, it was very much a case of them being outclassed as Clover made the trip to Kilkenny and, in difficult conditions, walked away with a resounding 4-0 victory.

The commanding success moves the Rathdowney side up to fourth position in the league after a decent start to the campaign with two wins and two losses.

The other league game of the weekend saw Newpark and Spa United meet in Division Three. Like the Premier Division meeting in Callan, there was plenty of goals on show.

The five team division looks very top heavy with East End United leading the way with three wins out of three and it’s Newpark that are chasing them after they ran out convincing 7-1 winners over Spa United.

Newpark lie in second spot currently on four points with a win, a loss and a draw thus far.

Spa United only have the one draw thus far while River Rangers B are bottom after failing to play a game as of yet.

On the female front, there was a full volume of games in the revamped women’s St Canice’s Credit Union League.

Newpark and Mill Celtic are currently joint top of the table and both sides continued winning ways on Sunday but the story of the games at the weekend was how dominant some of the teams were in the three games.

Newpark had a comprehensive 6-1 victory away to Evergreen on the Kells Road while Mill Celtic also had a win away on the road as they claimed a 5-0 success in Durrow against Lions.

Like on the Kells Road, there were seven goals at the Prince Grounds and it was another one sided affair as Thomastown United ran out 6-1 winners over Deen Celtic.

There are four more games next weekend with the following ties taking place: Newpark v East End United, Mill Celtic v Evergreen, Vale Wanderers v Lions and Thomastown United v Deen Celtic.

As well as that it’s a much busier schedule in the Junior Men’s section on Sunday and it’s headlined by two games in the FAI Junior Cup with Kilkenny clubs clashing as Fort Rangers play host to Bridge United in Cuffesgrange while Evergreen have home comforts against Laois side Crettyard United.

Elsewhere, there are two games in the Premier Division as Clover United meet Freebooters in Rathdowney and Thomastown United collide with Callan in United Park.

All four ties kick off at 11am with more games to come in the Junior Intosport.ie Division One League, Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two League and the Junior Division Three Emerald Tiles League.