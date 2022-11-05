Search

05 Nov 2022

JJ Delaney set to join up with Kilkenny Under 20 Management Team

JJ Delaney set to join up with Kilkenny Under 20's in coaching role

JJ Delaney has worked as a pundit on Sky Sports over the last few years. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

05 Nov 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Former senior star JJ Delaney is poised to link up with the Kilkenny Under 20 Hurlers as part of a management team that is led by Mark Dowling.

Dicksboro clubman Dowling was confirmed as the Kilkenny Under 20 boss for the coming season back in September and prior to official confirmation at this month's meeting of the county board, he looks set to invite Delaney (Fenians), Liam Egan (John Lockes) and Robert Shortall (Clara) on board as his selectors.

Mullinavat's Tom Aylward will also come on board in leading the Strength and Conditioning team.

The Cats will go into the 2023 campaign as the defending Leinster and All-Ireland champions and having the experience of Delaney on the sideline could prove invaluable.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Eddie Brennan, Michael Fennelly, Michael Rice, Eoin Larkin and Henry Shefflin amongst others, the Johnstown man is the latest Kilkenny legend to throw his hat into a coaching role at Inter-County level and it will be interesting to see how he gets on over the next few months.

