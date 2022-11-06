Leinster IFC- Malone catches fire as Mullinavat continue winning run

Mullinavat showed their opening round victory over Bracknagh was no fluke as they overcame Westmeath side Shandonagh at John Locke Park in Callan on Saturday afternoon.

Like against Bracknagh, the Kilkenny sides goal threat played a huge part in the victory with Michael Malone putting in a fine individual display for the winners.

In that Round 1 victory, the Vegas boys were slow out of the blocks and that was the case here again with their first score from play only arriving in the 22nd minute from the boot of Ian Duggan.

With Brian Kavanagh scoring 11 points in total for Shandonagh, they had opened up a three point lead but Michael Malone’s goal changed all the momentum as Mullinavat levelled up matters by the half-time whistle.

Michael and Ger Malojne then added further goals in the second period and despite Shandonagh finishing strong, Mullinavat held on to claim a three point win.

Brian Kavanagh and Michael Malone shared early points before Shandonagh took control when moving into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead by the 11th minute.

Malone kept Mullinavat in touch with a pair of frees but Shandonagh were playing all the football at this stage and with Kavanagh knocking over a series of superb efforts from play, the visitors led by three points.

After Ian Duggan reduced the deficit on the back of a well worked move, Mullinavat began to get their game going and while Kavanagh replied with his fifth point of the half, the home side soon got the opening goal of the game.

With Liam Fennelly and Adam Mansfield finding a hole in the Shandonagh defence, the ball found it’s way to Mick Malone and he found the bottom corner with a precisely taken left footed attempt.

The goal put Mullinavat into the lead for the first time although Tom Molloy did equalise before the end of the half.

1-1 without reply at the beginning of the second half pushed Mullinavat into a commanding lead when a brilliantly palmed goal from Ger Malone was followed up by a point from Liam Fennellly.

Kavanagh kept Shandonagh ticking over with a free in the 39th minute but after the Westmeath side squandered a number of opportunities, Mullinavat took full control with 1-2 on the trot as Michael Malone’s second goal gave the winners a 3-8 to 0-9 lead.

A black card to Mullinavat midfielder Tom Aylward allowed Shandonagh to form a late revival as they aimed to overturn the sizeable deficit.

A pair of points from both Kavanagh and Molloy left three points between the sides but the clock was on Mullinavat’s side as they held on to secure another big win.

The Kilkenny side are now only 60 minutes from a Leinster Final and they will have another home game in the semi-finals against Wexford’s Fethard St Mogues.

Teams and Scorers

Mullinavat- Michael Malone (2-5, three frees), Ger Malone (1-0), Ian Duggan (0-2), Tom Aylward, Liam Fennelly (0-1 each)

Shandonagh- Brian Kavanagh (0-11, six frees), Tom Molloy (0-3), Luke Tynan (0-1)

Mullinavat- Killian Dunphy; Joe Fennelly, Simon Aylward, Mikey Jones; Shane Kelly, Ger Malone, John Walsh; James Culleton, Tom Aylward; Adam Mansfield, Michael Malone, Oisin Knox; Ian Duggan, Liam Fennelly, Padraig Dempsey.

Subs- Conor Duggan for Jones 49 mins, Padraic Gahan for Knox 54 mins, Brian Phelan for Fennelly 56 mins, Peter McDonald for I.Duggan 59 mins.

Shandonagh- Conor Craig; Ben Treanor, Daire Conway, Jenson Nagle; Gareth Carr, Daniel Scahill, Adam Treanor; Aaron Craig, Brendan Killian; Luke Tynan, Ryan Norris, Alan Hickey; Tom Molloy, Brian Kavanagh, Aaron Flanagan.

Subs- Martin Scully for Craig 15 mins, Kevin Boyle for Flanagan 36 mins, Cormac Coyne for Norris 36 mins, Ryan Donnelly for Hickey 45 mins, Darren McWade for Norris 47 mins.

Referee- Eamon O’Connor (Offaly)