Dicksboro overcome James Stephens in Under 19 Hurling Final

Dicksboro secured back to back Under 19 Hurling Championship ttiles when they overcame city neighbiurs James Stephens in UPMC Nowlan Park.

After previous county final victories at both Under 15 and Under 17 level against the same opposition, the Palmerstown based outfit were again on top in an enjoyable contest.

A Sean Casey goal gave the ‘Village a good start but a Dicksboro side who were without the injured Harry Shine soon found their way back into the game and when Cillian Hackett netted in the 32nd minute, the ‘Boro led by five points at the break.

A second half Timmy Clifford goal kept Dicksboro in front and while James Stephens had a big impact off the bench from the likes of Sean Bergin and Edward McDermott, the winners finished in style to run out six point winners in the end.

It was a slow start to the game with both sides guilty of a few missed opportunities before points from Noah Manogue and Oisin Bateman gave James Stephens an early lead.

Dicksboro replied with their opening score courtesy of Matty Kelleher but it was an opening 10 minutes that James Stephens controlled and they soon got the first goal of the game.

A loose pass in defence immediately put Dicksboro on the back foot and James Stephens corner forward Sean Casey pounced to wriggle through a few tackles and his shot went through a number of bodies before ending up in the net.

The ‘Village led by four points at that stage but Dicksboro soon woke from their slumber as they hit four in a row to go level with Kelleher, Cillian Hackett,Niall Rowe and Timmy Clifford all finding the target.

James Stephens then resumed their groove with points from Casey and Stephen Manogueas they moved into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead but Dicksboro soon went into another gear and hit 1-4 without reply before half-time.

Points from Hackett, Kelleher and Nick Doheny edged the favourites in front before Hackett then hit the ‘Village with a sucker blow with the last puck of the opening half.

Despite the five point margin James Stephens kept plugging away in the second half and with a big impact from the bench, they were back within a point by the 42nd minute.

Stephen Manogue got eight points from frees for the ‘Village and he punished any Dicksboro indiscipline while Ed McDermott and Sean Bergin also pointed from play.

The entirety of the Dicksboro squad are accustomed to winning and they didn’t panic when the pressure was on and Kilkenny Under 20 star Timmy Clifford gave them the edge when he combined with Kevin Moore before firing a shot past Daniel Power in the James Stephens goal.

Michael Stynes then followed up with a point to push the ‘Boro 2-12 to 1-10 ahead but again James Stephens battled back with three Manogue frees.

Ed McDermott also had a goalbound effort rebound off the post during this spell and if that went in, it may have been anyones game.

In contrast Dicksboro rebounded with the final four points of the game to secure another underage title for the club.

Teams and Scorers

Dicksboro- Cillian Hackett (1-3), Timmy Clifford (1-1), Matty Kelleher (0-4, three frees), Nick Doheny (0-3), Michael Stynes (0-2), Niall Rowe, Sean Carroll, Sean Keenan (0-1 each)

James Stephens- Stephen Manogue (0-8, eight frees), Sean Casey (1-1), Oisin Bateman, Noah Manogue, Edward McDermott, Sean Bergin (0-1 each)

Dicksboro- Brian Manogue; Mick Carroll, Niall Rowe, Andrew Brennan-Smith; Rory O’Connor, Johnny Keane, Stevie Dermody; Charlie Nolan, James Carroll; Sean Maher, Timmy Clifford, Kevin Moore; Nick Doheny, Matty Kelleher, Cillian Hackett.

Subs- Tom McPhillips for Brennan-Smith h-t, Michael Stynes for Maher 37 mins, Sean Keenan for Kelleher 55 mins.

James Stephens- Daniel Power; Josh O’Rourke, Adam O’Connor, Dylan O’Brien; Sean Deely, Eoin Deely, Sam McEvoy; Oisin Bateman, Paddy Kehoe; Noah Manogue, Evan Buggy, Stephen Manogue; Fionn Cody, Shane Glynn, Sean Casey.

Subs- Edward McDermott for Buggy h-t, Sean Bergin for Kehoe 38 mins, Jack Kelly for Cody 38 mins, Edmund Lauhoff for O’Rourke 48 mins.

Referee- Eddie Crowley (Mooncoin)