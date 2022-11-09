Search

09 Nov 2022

Mullinavat people have a love of football- Michael Aylward

Mullinavat people have a love of football- Michael Aylward

Mullinavat’s Padraig Dempsey fends off the tackle of Shandonagh’s Ben Treanor during Saturday’s Leinster IFC clash in Callan. Picture: Billy Culleton

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

09 Nov 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Mullinavat’s fairytale Leinster Championship adventure will continue into at least the middle of November after they claimed the scalp of Westmeath side Shandonagh.

Mullinavat boss Michael Aylward claims a semi-final spot is fully deserved for his group of players that are doing their bit in raising the profile of Gaelic Football in Kilkenny.

“Mullinavat people have a love of football and like any person in Kilkenny, be it hurling or camogie they play with huge pride and passion

“The lads proved to themselves what they can do and how far they can bring football.

“We came in here as underdogs and we’ll go in the next day as underdogs but we don’t care.

“No matter what the odds are beforehand, the scoreboard still starts at zero and the lads just give it their all everytime they go onto the pitch.

“It’s about getting to the next game and the lads have proved in the last two victories that they are certainly good enough to compete at this level”.

Despite the win, there was some late controversy when Mullinavat were denied bringing on Sean Fitzpatrick as a sub as the referee thought they’d already used the five subs allocated.

“The referee said we used five subs but we know ourselves we only had four but referees are only human and they make mistakes.

“It was an error but we came out on top so there’s no need for us to complain too much about it.”

Mullinavat now march on to a semi-final meeting with Wexford side Ferns St Mogues.

“There’s one match in front of us and we are taking each game as it comes”, Aylward added.

“Presumably we’ll be playing here in Callan again and there’s another 60 or 65 minutes ahead of us and we can only thank all the supporters who were behind us again today.

“The football lovers in Mullinavat and Kilkenny are getting great enjoyment out of it all and that’s what it’s about.”

