Under 15 Hurling- ’Town take the title in another top class battle with Ballycallan

In what was a replay of the league final, the supporters were entertained from start to finish.

The game took off at blistering pace with scores aplenty but the big difference was that after 15 minutes Thomastown had two goals from Cillian McElwee and Oisin Farrell to go with their three points but Graigue-Ballycallan couldn’t add a big score to their three points.

Frank McCluskey added a point from a free for Ballycallan, but again Thomastown added another goal from Cillian McElwee in what was a dream start for the ’Town. This was quickly followed by a point from Ben Nevin when he received a smartly taken free by Ciaran Coone.

Graigue did get the bit of luck they needed when Eoghan Cahill finished to the back of the net when Tony Butler’s shot came back off the crossbar. Roman Connolly hit back with a point for Thomastown just before Ballycallan had another goal chance but this time the radar was off and the chance went wide from 10 yards and what did Thomastown go and do at the other end only find the net again, this time from captain Conor Barcoe after a great run from 40 yards out. GBC got the last score off the half with a free from Cormac Neary to bring the score to 1:05 v 4:05.

The scoreline alone tells the story at the break, Thomastown in devastating form in front of goal.

Graigue-Ballycallan started the second half very well with two early points from Cormac Neary and Ben McEvoy. Some half-time positional changes worked in their favour but when Conor Barcoe found space in the Graigue defence he plundered another goal for the winners.

Ciaran Coone and Cormac Neary traded pointed frees, but Graigue needed a goal to make a real fight of it. Their cause wasn’t helped when Ciaran McElwee got on the end of a Thomastown 65 on the edge of the square and, with an outrageous flick, put the ball in the back of the net again.



Cormac Neary went on the attack and added a point for Graigue but Cian Doherty replied in an instant for Thomastown. The game was closer than the scoreline suggested as Ballycallan kept having a right go at Thomastown, who defended well under pressure. Roman Connolly helped lift the siege when he finished a great run with a classy point, but again Ballycallan responded with a point from a 65.

Graigue’s hard work paid off when Cormac Neary blasted a 21-yard free to the back of the ’Town net, making it a five-point game.

Fired up, Graigue-Ballycallan went back on the attack and got another free. This time Eoghan Cahill got the quick ball and headed for goal only to meet star defender Ciaran Coone, who makes the block on goal before the sliotar is cleared to safety.

Thomastown, now under serious pressure, got a break when they were awarded a free. From their own 65 Ciaran Coone stepped up to put it over the bar to huge cheers from the Thomastown crowd.

From the puck-out Thomastown were on the attack again. A clever ball in found Oisin Farrell in the corner and his quick shot flies over the bar, the point adding to his impressive tally for the day.

Graigue-Ballycallan, now intent on goals, had two more chances saved as time begins to run out on them. Thomastown kept on the front foot, Cillian McElwee and Cian Doherty adding a point apiece before the final whistle sounds to seal a great win.

In what was a fantastic game, Thomastown’s ability to get goals at the right time proved the big difference. Graigue-Ballycallan added greatly to this contest, however, and should take great pride in the display they gave.