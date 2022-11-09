Mooncoin advance in Under-21 Hurling Championship

The last of the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Under 21 A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals took place last weekend with Mooncoin running out comprehensive winners over Erins Own in Castlecomer.

Mooncoin were the last club outside of Dicksboro to taste Minor Championship success in 2018 and that victory arrived in the first year of the age grade change to Under 17 so the current Under 21 team is the same crop of youngsters that defeated the ‘Boro in a thrilling minor decider.

After Dicksboro’s defeat to Dunnamaggin, Mooncoin will be fancied to go far and they got their campaign off to an ideal start when running out 6-12 to 2-13 winners over ‘Comer.

The South Kilkenny side were always in a degree of control with Daragh Murphy scoring a hat-trick of goals.

Lee Treacy, James O’Keeffe and Mairtin Gannon also found the net for the winners as they won out with a fair bit to spare.

As well as the goalscorers, Mooncoin are also able to call on the likes of Killian Hogan and Adam Croke who starred for the club in their All-Ireland Junior Championship success earlier this year.

Erins Own had started well with points from Michael Brennan and Ashley Kerr but they were quickly replied to by three quickfire goals for Mooncoin.

‘Comer fought back with a goal from Jack Buggy and a point from Tommy Coogan.

Dean Bray, Eoghan Moore and Chris Korff all put in sterling first half displays for Erins Own as six points seperated the sides at the break.

Erins Own mounted something of a mini-revival when Jack Buggy got the second goal and the senior star was a leading light for the Castlecomer side as he scored 2-8.

In the end though Mooncoin’s goal scoring exploits proved vital as they found the net on three more occasions to run out very worthy winners.

Mooncoin can now look forward to a home semi-final this Sunday afternoon when they welcome city side O’Loughlin Gaels.

O’Loughlins were very impressive in dispatching of the challenge of a James Stephens side that included the likes of Cian Kenny and Eoin Guilfoyle a few weeks ago so a tight affair is expected.

With O’Loughlins and Mooncoin on one side of the draw, both Thomastown and Dunnamaggin will see this as a great opportunity to make a county final and they also lock horns on Sunday with Thomastown enjoying home advantage for the second game on the trot.

The Grennan side enjoyed a four point victory over Bennettsbridge the last day out but they will need to be much improved if they are to get by the sizeable Dunnamaggin challenge.

Thomastown’s win over the ‘Bridge only arrived seven days after their Intermediate County Final defeat to Danesfort and with seven or eight players involved with the senior squad including the likes of Jack Holden, Zach Bay Hammond and Luke Connellan, they are bound to be in better shape this time around.

Dunnamaggin will be the favourites though after they claimed a 1-8 to 0-10 victory over Dicksboro in their opening game.

With Kilkenny Under 20 stars Joe Fitzpatrick, Andy Hickey and Denis Walsh to the fore, they are bound to be tough to beat.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the first of the Under 21 final’s takes place when Lisdowney and Graigue Ballycallan meet in the B decider in Palmerstown at 12pm.