09 Nov 2022

Danesfort delight in Under 15 (13 a side ) victory over John Lockes

Danesfort 2-13 John Lockes 1-6

Beaten league finalists Danesfort returned to MW Hire Dunmore to claim the big prize with a solid win over John Lockes (Callan).

The ’Lockes started brightly under the Dunmore lights as a quick point was followed by a Jack Dawson goal to give them a 1-1 to 0-0 lead.

Danesfort didn’t panic and got the next three points through Conor Dillon frees after some great work from his team mates.

John Lockes defender Alfie Lynch was doing particularly well in the opening stages, clearing a lot of ball out from the defence.

The Callan side added two more points from captain Gavin O’Neill (frees) and were looking comfortable in the opening exchanges. They stayed on the attack, Dawson winning another free which O’Neill pointed.

The Danesfort backs were under great pressure but played exceptionally well to protect their goal. The teams traded scores just before half-time, O’Neill converting a free before Niall Dwan replied with a point from a tight angle, leaving the ’Lockes narrowly ahead at the interval (1-5 to 1-4).

The second half was a different affair. Danesfort’s three-man midfield got motoring, creating chance after chance. The ’Lockes added just one point from a free after Alfie Lynch was fouled.

Danesfort got the dream start when pacey centre forward Ruairi Ó Casaide was fouled for a penalty and the ball was rattled to the back of the net. Danesfort began to dominate and Enda Cunningham at centre-back, plus Ruairi Ó Casaide at half-forward, came into the game.

With more points from James Reddy (frees), Conor Dillon and main attacker Ruairi o Cassaide Danesfort began to pull away from John Lockes, but the big moment of the second half was the Danesfort goal, scored when they were three points up, as it gave the team the platform to kick on for victory.

